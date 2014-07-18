Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week SWIM heats up at opening party

The humidity level was almost too much to handle, but throngs of beautiful people kicked it up a notch, in a good way, at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week SWIM kick-off party, celebrating 10 years of aqua-friendly fashion, at The Raleigh Hotel in Miami Beach Thursday night.
Guests did not seem to mind the bright lights or the initial wait to get into the party, as there was plenty of entertainment to go around. Ten (hint, hint) Mercedes-Benz’s draped in swim-designer prints provided plenty of photo-ops at the party’s entrance.
Attendees included Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, who posed for pictures in front of the decorative Fashion Week SWIM sign with several designers, including Mara Hoffman.
Once folks settled in and started to mingle, models started walking along the Raleigh pool, posing on top of blocks placed in the water with the respective brands, which included swimwear from Red Carter, L*Space and Beach Bunny.
The overall swimwear took on a colorful patterned theme, with elements of stripes, shapes and flowers set to a color palette one would probably use if asked to draw “summer.”
To the tune of Lou Bega’s “Mambo No. 5” (Throwback Thursday, much?), the models also rotated from back to front.
Besides all the beauty, food was also well received. Hor d’oeuvres included shrimp toast, corn soup and even a fancy, bite-size version of s’mores. Who says models don’t eat?
Hot and sexy were the buzz words that summed up the night’s festivities. Admittedly, we also did a good bit of people, or shall we say, model watching.
Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week SWIM continues through Monday at the Raleigh Hotel. Look for more coverage and reviews from the runway shows on Miami.com
