Mangoes are the stars of these Miami-made products (which are mainly alcoholic beverages)

Oh, you didn’t know that Miami has its own winery? Of course you did. Way down south where all the tropical fruit grows is Schnebly Redland’s Winery, where they take all that local, seasonal fruit and turn it into wine. Owner Peter Schnebly says his Mango Wine is one of his top five sellers (Passionfruit is the champ at No. 1). The Kent, Kitt and Mallika mangoes are the varietals of mango generally used to make the wine, which Schnebly says has a rather lemony taste to it. The mangoes are peeled, seeded and blended then fermented, just like grapes. The 750 ml bottle turns out a wine that is 11.5 percent alcohol and costs $16.95.
Miami reigns when it comes to mangoes. In fact, after the entire country of India, our little tip of the country boasts the largest variety of mango tree species in the world (more than 350 to be exact). Miami’s abundance of mangoes means that local vendors can stick a mango into basically anything and we will eat it up – or drink it down. Here are a few local products that showcase the King of Fruit in all its glory.
Schnebly's Winery's Mango Wine
Schnebly Redland’s Winery, 30205 S.W. 217th Ave., Homestead; www.schneblywinery.com
Miami Brewery's Shark Bait Mango Wheat Ale
Miami Brewing Co. is another one of Peter Schnebly’s projects, with four beers available year round and several seasonal brews. The Shark Bait Mango Wheat Ale, one of the flagship offerings, is a wheat beer in the vein of Blue Moon, except instead of an orange finish, you get a burst of mango. “One of the key attributes of Shark Bait,” Schnebly explains, “is the aroma. You can just smell the mango.” The beer was launched six years ago at Grovetoberfest and is available at Total Wine, Publix and some Winn Dixies.
Schnebly's Winery's Mango Dolce
This is a dessert wine, Peter Schnebly says of this 375 ml bottle that sells for $35. “But not because you should drink it with dessert. You should drink it as dessert,” says the Miami vintner. With a higher sugar content than the regular Mango Wine, this is a more viscous pour and could even be enjoyed with ice.
Mango Key lime pie
You take two South Florida delicacies and put them together. Nothing bad can come of this. We could try to get cute to describe this deliciousness, but who says it better than Publix, where you can find this limited-time treat.
“Fresh mango flavor, key lime juice and sweetened condensed milk are blended to create the perfect combination of tart and sweet, nestled in a graham cracker crust. You’re welcome.”
Thank you, Publix.
J. Wakefield Brewing's Miami Madness "Florida Weisse"
Tart and refreshing, bursting with tropical fruit aromas, J. Wakefield’s Miami Madness is a beer made for summer. Jonathan Wakefield uses mango, guava and passionfruit in this so-called sour beer to introduce local tropical flavors into a classic Berliner Weisse and to coin the name Florida Weisse.
They release the beer every August on tap and in bottles at the brewery, for which legions line up to quickly snap them up. (And yes, that is a Miami zombie chomping down on a mango on the label.)
786-254-7779
https://www.facebook.com/jwakefieldbeer/
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila mango hot sauce
This sweet, mildly spicy salsa was such a hit at South Beach’s Bodega that they decided to bottle it. Light and vinegary (and a four out of 10 in heat, according to the bottle), this hot sauce balances spicy and sweet with just a kiss of pineapple. Use it on fish and barbecued chicken or simply splash it on some fresh tortilla chips.
305-704-2145
