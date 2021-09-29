Want fried chicken with your caviar? This new Miami restaurant upgrades the classics

Mimi’s is now open in the former space of Latin Cafe 2000 on Biscayne Boulevard.

We don’t know which came first, the chicken or the eggs, but at Mimi’s, we want both of them.

Chicken and Eggs is just one of the specialties on the menu of the new bistro-style restaurant, which has just opened in the former space of Latin Cafe 2000 on Biscayne Boulevard. The eggs, by the way, refer to Ossetra Caviar, the best possible kind of eggs, if you ask us.

The concept comes from Benjamin Murray and Michael Kaplan, two Johnson & Wales graduates who are the brains behind Benh Mi, which opened earlier this year and connects with the lobby of the Esmé Miami Beach boutique hotel.

Mimi’s will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner in an indoor-outdoor space designed by CDK Design’s Cindy Kam. Both breakfast and lunch will be available through a self-service counter; happy hour and dinner menus will offer full service.

“The pandemic has been hard for people and businesses alike,” Kaplan said in a release. “Like many chefs, we used that uncertainty to fuel our imagination, try something new and pave new ways of dining in our home city that cater to both the current-and post-pandemic times.”

Monday Bites The latest on Miami food culture, restaurant openings and inspection reports, in your inbox every Monday afternoon. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Mimi’s Chicken and Eggs blends fried chicken and caviar. Ruben Cabrera

From 7-8 a.m., diners can grab coffee and pastries to go or to eat there; you can order from the full breakfast menu at 8. Choices include the perfectly gooey Drippy Egg Sandwich with eggs, bacon, cheddar and chipotle mayo on Zak the Baker brioche or herb cured salmon lox on an everything bagel (with a side of crispy smashed potatoes if a bagel doesn’t supply enough carbs for you).

The lunch menu includes burgers, crispy skin branzino and lighter fare like a salad of salt-roasted beets with goat milk feta, greens, pistachios and a grilled onion vinaigrette.

Happy hour and dinner choices include oysters, a Binchotan-grilled steak and egg and the aforementioned Chicken and Eggs with creme fraiche and farro miso toast.

The Double Burger at Mimi’s in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood. Ruben Cabrera

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Murray, a former chef at Pao at the Faena in Miami Beach, hopes the elevated casual fare at Mimi’s fills a niche.

“Miami has become a thriving foodie destination,” he said in a release. “Mimi’s interesting menu of relaxed-casual American classics will give diners a new spot to crave.”

Mimi’s

Where: 2501 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday