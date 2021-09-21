Pubbelly Sushi is expanding across South Florida. Is it coming to your neighborhood?

The four new locations of Pubbelly Sushi will join the four existing restaurants in Miami, Downtown Dadeland, Aventura and at Brickell City Centre (pictured above).

Now, it’s expanding further.

Founded by Chef José Mendín, the Japanese-and-Latin influenced restaurant has announced it will open four new locations. Two are scheduled to open this fall, one at the upcoming food hall Shoma Bazaar in Doral and the other a 4,500-square-foot, full service restaurant at Pembroke Centre in Pembroke Pines.

In 2022, two more full-service locations are scheduled to open, one at the Dale Hotel in Fort Lauderdale and the other in Boca Raton.

“Expanding Pubbelly Sushi has always been our dream and long-term goal,” said managing partner Andrea Petersen in a statement. “This expansion will double the size of our footprint, bringing us one step closer to solidifying Pubbelly Sushi as everyone’s ‘neighborhood restaurant.’ ”

The menus at the new locations will include the popular dishes at the original restaurants: short rib and truffle dumplings, special bao buns and the famous Butter Krab roll. Keep an eye out for Chef Mendin’s The Heat Roll (spicy tuna, nori tempura flakes, albacore, garlic ponzu and garlic aioli) named after the Miami Heat.

The restaurants plan to serve lunch, dinner and a Sunday brunch, as well as a daily happy hour.

“When I created the Pubbelly Sushi menu, I wanted our guests to not only feel like I was cooking for them, but also to feel a personal connection that we could share through food,” said Mendín, who opened the first Pubbelly Sushi in Miami Beach in 2010.

Chef José Mendín opened the first Pubbelly Sushi in 2010 in Miami Beach, relying on his Puerto Rican roots for inspiration. Ruben Cabrera