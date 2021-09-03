Sérêvène restaurant gets a second chance as Greystone Hotel in Miami Beach reopens

Serevene at Greystone Hotel

The year 2020 hit The Hotel Greystone particularly hard. Opened right before the pandemic lockdown, the adults-only boutique property shuttered for months as COVID raged on, a fire broke out on premises and the owners battled in court.

A few lucky people got to experience the Greystone’s signature restaurant right before the world changed. Now that the dust has settled somewhat (Salt Hotels is now overseeing the place) Sérêvène is getting a second chance: The eatery (Celtic for whisky) will reopen Sept. 21, the same day as the return of the 91-room hotel, housed in a 1939 Art Deco building.

The Japanese meets French menu is led by award winning Executive Chef Pawan Pinisetti, a “Chopped” champ who used to run things over at The Stratosphere Casino’s Top of the World restaurant in Las Vegas.

Many of Pinisetti’s dishes, made with locally sourced ingredients when possible, are “experiential,” such as the suckling pig and rotisserie chicken teriyaki, which are both carved in a tableside presentation.

A fast-casual Japanese restaurant KOBO and swanky rooftop bar are set to open this winter, by the time Art Basel (hopefully) rolls around again, a source tells us.

Don’t expect chicken nuggets or any kind of kids’ menu up in here; like the 54,000 square-foot hotel itself, all food and drink venues are 21 and up.

“The vibe, energy and eclectic mix of people in Miami create one of the most interesting and dynamic centers in America,” said David Bowd, CEO of Salt Hotels, which took over management. “Inside, the energy will be as vibrant as the community with nightly programming, amazing cuisine and inventive beverages – with the facilities of a large resort but the intimate service and attention to detail of a small boutique.”

Sérêvène

1920 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

www.greystonehotel.com, 305-847-4000.

Opens Sept.