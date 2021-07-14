A Panera and dead roaches in flour among South Florida restaurants closed by inspection

The numbers of flies counted by inspectors in many of the failed inspections on the Sick and Shut Down List almost beggars belief.

Think about what a swarm of flies it seems you launch when when you sweep your hand over some outdoor pet food or pet poop and four or five flies hop into the air. Now, imagine that’s 10, 15 or 20 flies, as seen in some Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe and Palm Beach restaurants that fail inspection.

Some respect for the inspectors.

How we bake this bread: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails state inspection remains closed until passing re-inspection. If you see a problem and want a place inspected, contact the DBPR, not us.

We don’t control who gets inspected nor how strictly the inspector inspects. We don’t include all violations, just the most moving, whether internally or literally moving (because it’s alive or once was alive). Some violations get corrected after the inspector points them out, but you have to ask, why do the violations exist in the first place? And how long would they have remained if not for the inspection?

We report without passion or prejudice but with a speed rack of humor.

In alphabetical order...

Arby’s, 924 NW 62nd St., Fort Lauderdale: This Arby’s lists on the DBPR site under the name of the franchise owner, “RTM Operating Company,” which is really annoying. Not as annoying as the “two live flies on cookies on the prep table by the slicer,” which put Stop Sales on the cookies.

There were 21 other flies landing all over the house. An employee picked up chicken tenders from the floor, threw them away, then went right back to packaging fries without changing gloves or washing his hands.

Arby’s was back pushing roast beef after Thursday’s re-inspection.

Fern Gully Grill, 3450 N. State Rd. 7, Lauderdale Lakes: “In-use utensil stored in standing water less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit...(in use, now...) main kitchen cookline prep table...5 gallon bucket of dirty water with ladle, whisk, grill fork and large service spoon inside.”

And they were in-use? Ew.

Three flies landed on a cutting board where cut onions, carrots, potatoes and cooked pork were being prepped. When the flies landed, so did the Stop Sales.

There were 29 flies in other places, including flying over hot holding for food, landing on single service to-go containers.

Ceiling tiles were missing, damaged and/or soiled right over a steam table where time and temperature sensitive foods was being served.

Fern Gully passed a same-day re-inspection.

Flashback Diner, 1450 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton: Flashback apparently had a problem with time.

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food not consumed/sold within 7 days after opening/preparation.” They had sour cream dated June 21 still in use on July 6.

“Approximately 10 live flies at prep room walls in the kitchen. Approximately 25 live flies at wall to entrances to the restrooms Approximately 15 live flies at dining room wait station.”

“Chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength for manual warewashing.”

Flashback got back open after July 7’s re-inspection.

Goji Juicery and Kitchen, 15 S. Pointe Dr., Dania Beach: The chlorine sanitizer was only at 10 parts per million, not even close to minimum strength for manual warewashing or cleaning in-place equipment.

“Approximately 10 live flies, flying around by the mop sink closet door, inside and outside and in front of fruits counter... approximately nine live flies on a wall by the prep table for salads...approximately 14 live flies by the dining room wall.”

Goji passed re-inspection on July 7.

Kiko’s, 801 S. University Dr., Plantation: This is the place where Dead Roaches in Flour played.

That’s not the name of a rock band (even if it should be), but a description of something in the inspector found last week.

The inspector dropped a Stop Sale on the wonton chips in an open container when he saw a live roach crawling across the chips and and another Stop Sale on the flour in a closed container on a dry storage shelf. The flour contained six dead roaches.

(Oh, and the inspector spelled it “wanton” chips, but we’re going to guess that should be “wonton” because we don’t think the inspector had any comment on the chips’ morals.)

There were roaches elsewhere, including inside a cookline oven. And if you don’t wonder if some roaches got cooked into some entrees, you lack imagination and should be ashamed.

Flies around the bar floor drains and one around the sushi bar area.

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin.”

No way to dry your hands at the handwashing sink, but the soap dispenser wasn’t working there anyway.

Online records say Kiko passed Thursday’s re-inspection, but when the inspector popped back in Friday, the live roach count was 21 and Kiko’s was closed again.

Las Catrinas Modern Mexican, 3035 S. Federal Hwy, Delray Beach: The inspector counted 43 flies, but two groups of 10 got the most attention.

In the ware washing area next to the cookline, 10 flies landed on clean wares/dirty dishes. The second group landed on the prep table, clean wares, plastic wrap and cooked octopus, bringing down a Stop Sale on the octopus.

Las Catrinas passed re-inspection July 7.

Panera Bread, 4547 Weston Rd., Weston: One fly lighted on the Asiago cheese bread in the bakery area while three flies landed on tomato basil bread in the bakery display area. A double-barrel firing of Stop Sales hit the cheese and bread.

Among the 12 other flies the inspector counted in Panera, one fly ruined a (no longer) clean and sanitized spatula by landing on it.

The paper towel dispenser didn’t work in the women’s bathroom stall where you can change your baby’s diaper.

Panera passed re-inspection.

Panaderia Y Restaurant El Limon, 11 N. H St., Lake Worth: Roaches ran on walls and inside a 3 gallon box of water. Three corpses lay under the handwashing sink near the three-compartment sink.

That handwashing sink probably didn’t get much use, seeing as how there were empty containers sitting in it.

Did you know wet cloths used to wipe down counters, trays, tables, etc. are supposed to be put in a sanitizing solution when they’re not being used? It’s a violation we don’t often note, but we are here just to let you know about it.

Well, they are and one of this place’s cloths wasn’t.

On Thursday’s first re-inspection, the inspector saw 25 dead roaches around the house and 15 live roaches, including four crawling on a wall.

El Limon passed a second Thursday re-inspection. We’re sure all those roaches were all gone, yesiree, Bob.