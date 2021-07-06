A fire broke out at Miami’s hottest restaurant. Here’s when it will reopen

Carbone

Diners at South Beach hot spot Carbone Miami escaped to the streets Saturday night after a fire broke out at the height of dinner time.

The Miami Beach Police Department tweeted a traffic alert around 9:35 p.m., saying fire rescue crews responded to 49 Collins Avenue, the Italian restaurant’s address. Followers were told to “please avoid the area.”

TRAFFIC: @MiamiBeachFire and Police are at 49 Collins Ave due to reports of a fire. Please avoid the area. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) July 4, 2021

The City of Miami Beach Fire Department & Ocean Rescue responded to the original tweet, saying the blaze started in the hood, the ventilator above the stove.

“Firefighters determined it was hood fire in the restaurant,” the post said. “The fire has been extinguished, units are currently overhauling. Thankfully, there were no reports of injuries.”

Pictures on The Daily Mail show diners and other people milling around in the darkness outside as firefighters climbed ladders to the roof.

Carbone Miami opened in January, on the former site of Upland. The trendy eatery — owned by New York based Major Food Group with a sister restaurant in New York City — immediately hit, despite the pandemic, and the place was booked for months.

The phone at the 305 location did not pick up Tuesday, but Major Food Group posted an update on Instagram.

“Thank you for all your thoughts and concern and thank you to the Miami Beach Fire Department,” said the caption with a picture of the building looking fine. “Everyone is safe and we expect Carbone Miami to be open this week. Happy 4th of July!”

Owner Jeff Zalaznick confirmed to the Miami Herald on Tuesday, “We plan to reopen on Thursday.”