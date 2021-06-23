This upscale London seafood spot is opening in Miami with a huge Dom Perignon selection

This rendering shows the interior of Sexy Fish Miami, with its fish installation from Frank Gehry above the bar.

Sexy Fish, meet the Sexy City.

The globally famous seafood restaurant Sexy Fish London, from restaurateur Richard Caring and located in Berkeley Square, has announced plans for its first U.S. restaurant in Miami.

Sexy Fish Miami is set to open in the Brickell neighborhood this fall with many of the original spot’s signature dishes, including such Japanese-inspired seafood as sushi and sashimi as well as fish and meat cooked on a Robata grill.

This means you can expect smoked tuna belly, black cod, King Crab and bone marrow as well as crispy mushrooms, duck salad and even vegetarian sushi. But Chef Director Bjoern Weissgerber will also be adding new menu items.

Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, which also designed the London location, is continuing its quest for opulence. Caring has commissioned new artworks by Damien Hirst for the space, as well as a fish lamp installation by Frank Gehry that will hang from the ceiling, which will blend gold flourishes with a fish tank with live coral and fish.

Sexy Fish London’s bar hosts the world’s largest Japanese whisky collection, and the Miami restaurant will continue this theme of luxury. Its destination bar will be home to the largest Dom Perignon selection in the U.S. The wine menu includes Opus One wines, and there’s an extensive cocktail menu. Expect late night entertainment, too, with DJs and food and drink options late.

The New York Post reports that Caring is also seeking a Manhattan location for another Sexy Fish, possibly on the Upper East Side or Billionaires’ Row.

A rendering of the interior of Sexy Fish Miami, designed by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio.

Sexy Fish Miami

Where: 1001 S. Miami Ave.

Opening: Fall 2021

The Sexy Fish Miami menu will focus on Japanese-inspired seafood.