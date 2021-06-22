The B-word: Brunch spot focusing on your favorite comfort food is opening at Bayside

Mmmm....Bacon!

Miami’s getting more of the good stuff.

Another Bacon Bitch is opening in South Florida at Bayside Marketplace.

Carve out plans to head to this breakfast meets brunch spot, with a sister a location at the historic Essex House by Clevelander.

You better believe all your greasy, keto-friendly, carnivorous needs will be met.

Your favorite comfort food (c’mon, admit it) is prepared a myriad of ways: thick, thin, smoked, cured, or flecked with a touch of honey. Sorry, no vegan style.

But they do use 100 percent gluten-, MSG- and nitrite-free bacon, using old world charcuterie techniques by California’s famed Niman Ranch’s independent family farmers, who raise livestock “humanely and sustainably.”

Want to order an entire plate of bacon? No one will bat an eye at this place.

But other key, signature items do exist, including omelets; house-made turkey sausage; cage-free scrambled eggs; freshly baked croissants and other pastries; chicken and waffles; wild Alaskan smoked salmon; and avocado toast.

To wash all that salty meaty goodness down, on site will also be a full service bar called (appropriately) Drunk Bitch with “a little fun for just about everyone,” according to a release.

We anticipate this will be the spot for out-of-town bachelorette brunches.

Bacon Bitch

Where: Bayside Marketplace, 401 Biscayne Boulevard, 305 900-7371, Bacon Bitch.