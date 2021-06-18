This Miami ramen bar is opening a secret summer speakeasy. You’ll need a reservation.

Kojin at Kura will specialize in sake, though you can also order wine, beer and craft cocktails.

In the back of a ramen restaurant in the Little River neighborhood, a swanky hidden speakeasy is about to be born.

OK, so it’s not much of a secret anymore since we just told you about it. But Kojin at Kura, which opens next week in the back of Hachidori Ramen Bar, will specialize in sake and have its own pop-up kitchen serving a Washoku (traditional) dining experience.

ChatChowTV’s Gio Gutierrez is curating the drinks menu, which will also include wine, beer and specialty cocktails. Man cannot live on sake alone. On the food end, resident chef Pedro Mederos will serve small plates that range from hot dishes to raw bites. The pop-up kitchen will be available for private tastings and chef collaborations, too.

Miami native Mederos opened the E&P Dmplngs pop-up last December and says its success motivated him to want to showcase more elements of Japanese cuisine.

Inside Kojin at Kura in Miami’s Little River neighborhood. Donna Irene

“Our goal is to make unfamiliar cuisines comfortable and fun for everyone,” he said in a press release.

“We want the experience of coming into Kojin to be unlike anything else you can find in Miami. Guests will witness the preparation of their meal firsthand, and see the care and attention to detail that goes into each dish. We want to form a bond with each guest on a personal level.”

If you want to try Kojin, though, you don’t want to wait too long. The pop-up is just a summer Miami fling and only plans to remain open through mid-September.

Kojin at Kura

Where: Hachidori Ramen Bar, 8222 NE Second Ave., Miami

Opens: June 22

Hours: Noon-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; noon-midnight Friday and Saturday.

Reservations: Required after 5 p.m.; DM @Kojin_Miami on Instagram

The small plates menu will complement the sake menu at Kojin. Donna Irene