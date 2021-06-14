Miami’s favorite fast food chicken restaurant is now selling cocktails. Your move, KFC

Now you can order an adult beverage at your local Pollo Tropical. Pollo Tropical

Have you ever been sitting at Pollo Tropical, cozying up to a mountain of delicious fried yuca and your favorite TropiChop and thought: All this moment needs to be perfect is some cheap alcohol?

If so, your wish has been granted.

Miami’s favorite fast-casual Caribbean chicken restaurant has added alcohol to its menu for the first time in the form of a proprietary canned mojito. The ready-to-drink cocktail is the company’s first under a new brand, La Palmita Cocktail Company.

And before you ask: Yes, it’s made with real rum (also sparkling water, lime and mint flavors). The alcohol-by-volume level is 5.8 percent, the perfect level at which to tune out your kids fighting over the last Crispy Pollo Bite.

“Our guests know what a good mojito tastes like, so it was important for us to create one that was as authentic as our food,” said Hope Diaz, chief marketing officer of Fiesta Restaurant Group, parent company of Pollo Tropical, in a press release.. “Our real rum mojito made here in South Florida is a fun extension of our menu and complements our food perfectly. We’re excited to offer our fans a great cocktail that we’re proud of and know they will love.”

The mojito costs $2 and will be available all summer for dine-in, takeout or drive-through.

