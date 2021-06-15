Negroni flights and engraved steaks: Impress dad on Father’s Day at these Miami restaurants

Marea 1939 in Miami Beach is offering a Spanish-inspired Father’s Day brunch on Sunday, June 20, one of several Miami-area restaurants doing it up big for dads in 2021. Handout

Looking to make this Father’s Day so much better than last year’s? Treat the father figure in your life to some delicious local eats and drinks. From special holiday-inspired menu items to free-flowing brunch libations, these restaurants and bars are doing it up big time for dads this year.

Osteria Morini Miami Beach

This West Avenue gem by NYC-based Altamarea Group (the team behind Michelin-starred Marea and Ai Fiori) is offering several treats for Father’s Day, from whiskey and Negroni flights to 40-ounce dry-aged Tomahawk steaks engraved with a sweet message for dad (make sure you reserve one of these in advance).

Osteria Morini, 1750 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-918-1037 or www.osteriamorini.com/miami.

Marea 1939

Visit the newly opened Marea 1939 for a Spanish-inspired Father’s Day brunch, served from noon to 4 p.m. Dishes include Iberian classics like huevos rotos, seafood paella, patatas bravas, grilled Spanish chorizo and more. It all pairs wonderfully with unlimited mimosas, chimosas, and Bloody Marys for $35, $5 beers, and $6 spritzers. Each dad will also receive a complimentary 50ml bottle of Fernet Branca amaro.

Marea 1939 at The National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-2311 or www.nationalhotel.com/food.

Batch Gastropub Miami

This beloved Brickell spot will celebrate Father’s Day by giving dads a free Old Fashioned on Sunday, June 20. Swing by for brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (where you can also take advantage of endless sangria, mimosas, and bellinis), or for dinner starting at 5 p.m.

Batch Gastropub, 30 SW 12th St., Miami; 305-808-5555 or www.batchgastropub.com/reservations.

Calle 23 Miami

Treat Dad to a boozy, Cuban-style Sunday brunch on Miracle Mile at Calle 23, serving $25 bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys, mojitos, and sangrias. Or go all out with $75 bottles of Moet & Chandon Ice Imperial. There will be music going strong from noon until 4 p.m.

Calle 23, 230 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-325-3474 or www.calle23miami.com.

Jaguar Restaurant

If you’re in Coconut Grove, head to Jaguar Restaurant for a pop-up with El Patron. This dynamic duo will offer a special Father’s Day menu spotlighting savory variations of chuck roast and chorizo tacos piled with over-the-top fixings like consomme, aged cheddar, and more. Pair every bite with handcrafted mezcal and tequila cocktails, or opt for bottomless mimosas and sangrias from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Jaguar Restaurant, 3067 Grand Ave., Miami; 305-444-0216 or www.jaguarrestaurant.com.

Le Chick Miami

Le Chick is hosting a special Father’s Day brunch on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. featuring $36 bottomless mimosas and $45 frozen margaritas. Highlights from the menu include chicken and waffles, Eggs Benedict, and Le Chick’s famous avocado toast.

Le Chick, 310 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-216-7086 or www.lechickrotisserie.com.

Bakan Wynwood

If your dad loves Mexican cuisine, treat him to brunch or dinner at Bakan Wynwood, specializing in classics like queso fundido poblano, short rib tacos, duck enchiladas, and fresh ceviche. For an extra kick, we recommend ordering one of Bakan’s signature mezcal flights.

Bakan Wynwood, 2801 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-396-7080 or www.bakanwynwood.com.