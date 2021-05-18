Are tickets still available to any South Beach food festival events? Here’s what we found

Burger Bash is a highlight of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival. Handout

You’ve been patiently waiting to be fully vaccinated — and now you’re hungry.

You’re in luck because the annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival still has tickets remaining for several events this week, starting on May 20. All the events are outdoors, including intimate dinners with limited seating.

This won’t be the food festival as you remember it. Capacity has been trimmed to about a third overall to help stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, masks will be required and COVID-sniffing dogs will give you a once over as you enter your event. You also will have to answer a digital health screening and attest to either having passed a coronavirus test less than three days old or be fully vaccinated.

If you check all those boxes, check out these events with tickets still available.

Italian Bites on the Beach

Schmooze on the beach with all you can eat Italian bites and cocktails, presented by the hot, new New York based restaurant Carbone. Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis will be there, and you can wave to her from afar.

May 20, 7-10 p.m. Tickets $175-$250 at https://sobewff.org/italian/

BBQ dinner with Chris Lilly

The barbecue and grill master of Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q restaurant in Decatur, Ala., brings his talents to Hometown Bar-B-Cue in Allapattah.

May 20, 7-10 p.m. Tickets $250, https://sobewff.org/hometown/

Explore Delray Beach Market

Not feeling South Beach? Check out the massive new Delray Beach Market with Nick DiGiovanni, the youngest ever winner of “Master Chef” and social media star.

May 20, 7-10 p.m. Tickets $125, https://sobewff.org/delray/

Burger Bash with Bobby Flay

It’s the biggest event on the beach. The event, broken up into two sessions of 1,100, features some of the best burger builders from around the world competing to be crowned the best.

May 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. or 9-11 p.m.. Tickets $250, https://sobewff.org/burger/

Cervecería La Tropical with Aarón Sanchez

Miami chef Cindy Hutson joins James Beard award-winning chef Sanchez in the beer gardens at the newest Wynwood brewery with a Cuban heritage, La Tropical. Seating at the sit-down event is limited.

May 21, 7-10 p.m. Tickets $200, https://sobewff.org/cerveceria/

Italian dining al fresco

This intimate dinner at the new Osteria Morini combines two different chefs’ takes on Italian cuisine.

May 21, 7-10 p.m. Tickets $275, https://sobewff.org/osteria/

Bootcamp and bites with Robert Irvine

Recover from your debauchery with the chef who combines fine food and fitness, Robert Irvine. A morning workout at Nikki Beach is followed by bites and brunchy drinks with a beach view.

May 22, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Tickets $50, https://sobewff.org/bootcamp/

Grand Tasting Village

It’s the bacchanal. Strap on your wine glass lanyard and sample bites from some of the best participants at the festival — national and local — with all the wine you can drink. There will be two separate sessions on Saturday and two on Sunday.

May 22 and 23, 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tickets $200, https://sobewff.org/event-type/grand-tasting-demos/

Fun and Fit as a Family

Bring the kiddos to family-friendly event at Peter Bluesten Park in Hallandale, with Jeffrey Zakarian, Robert Irvine, Ana Quincoces, Jet Tila and kid-Instragram foodies Maximo & Roque García-Tuñon.

May 22 and 23, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Tickets $15, https://sobewff.org/fff/

BubbleQ with Guy Fieri

The King of Flavortown hosts the return of an event that was the highlight of the festival for years: barbecue and champagne. Pick from one of two waistline-crushing sessions.

May 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m. or 9-11 p.m. Tickets $250-$350. https://sobewff.org/bubbleq/

Best of the Best

Call it truth in advertising. Thirty of the festival’s top chefs create dishes paired with 60 wines for this walk around event outdoors at the Fontainebleau.

May 22, 8:30-11 p.m. Tickets $350-$400, https://sobewff.org/bob2/

Rockin’ Sushi

Sushi, sashimi and hand rolls are co-stars at this event with Instagram foodie Nico Norena.

May 22, 10 p.m.-midnight. Tickets $150 https://sobewff.org/sushi/

Dessert Party

“Chopped Sweets” and chef/television host Scott Conant of Scarpetta hosts this tribute to all things sweet at The National on South Beach.

May 22, 10 p.m.-midnight. Tickets $95. https://sobewff.org/dessert/

Best of the Fest

Close down the festival with a beach bash of food and music, hosted by Rev Run and emceed by Andrew Zimmern.

May 23, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets $125, https://sobewff.org/bacardi/