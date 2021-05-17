This top Miami chef is bringing his mainland pizzeria to South Beach

Michael Schwartz will open a new Harry’s Pizzeria on Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road in July 2021. Handout

One of Miami’s best pizza shops is taking its talents to South Beach.

Harry Pizzeria, where James Beard award-winner Michael Schwartz branched out from fine dining to finely topped artisanal pies, will open its third location in July, this one on Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road, according to a press release.

Harry’s, named after Schwartz’s son, was an instant hit when it opened at the edge of the Design District in 2007. Schwartz learned the art of pizza while working for Wolfgang Puck and spent two years refining his dough-aging recipe before opening his original spot.

With toppings like short rib and rock shrimp — atop a perfectly blistered Neapolitan-style thin crust — the pizzas stand apart from the pack. Popular pies include spicy pepperoni, wild mushroom mix, and vegetarian-friendly roasted eggplant. This being South Beach, at 1680 Meridian Ave., the menu will branch out to include pizza-oven roasted vegetables, and chickpea and endive salads.

The spicy pepperoni with arugula is one of the specialty pizzas at Harry’s Pizzeria JC Through The Lens / Jose Cabre Handout

A full liquor bar will mean a cocktails made to complement his pizza, including creations like the Cabarete, an Aperol-based drink with elderflower, watermelon and sparkling wine.

This location is the first since Schwartz launched his own pizza cookbook in 2019, Genuine Pizza: Better Pizza at Home. The new spot, joining Coconut Grove and the original in the Design District, is expected to open in July and will also take delivery orders through the major apps.

Schwartz’s new outlet is welcome news to fans of his cuisine. He announced he would be temporarily closing his namesake restaurant, Michael’s Genuine, where he won his Beard award, this summer to renovate it after 14 years. It is expected to reopen in the fall.

Harry’s Pizzeria

Address: 1680 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach

Contact: 786-991-9511. Harryspizzeria.com