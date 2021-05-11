A fly in the salad, roaches on flour and South Florida restaurants closed by inspection

When a fly lands on the hat of the state inspector giving your restaurant the once over, the rest of the inspection probably defines “superfluous.” We’ve got that little snippet of South Florida restaurant life and others on this week’s Sick and Shut Down List.

The flies went Amityville in this week’s listing of restaurants from Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties that failed inspection.

The boiler plate stuff we’ve learned nobody actually reads: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing re-inspection. If you see a problem and want a place inspected, contact the DBPR, not us.

We don’t control who gets inspected nor how strictly the inspector inspects. We don’t include all violations, just the most moving, whether internally or literally moving (because it’s alive or once was alive). We report without passion or prejudice but with two scoops of humor.

In alphabetical order:

Blue Point Bar & Grill, 18701 SE Federal Hwy., Tequesta: Three flies did more damage than the 12 landing on cutting boards and wiping cloths.

Two landed on clean plates and a salad being prepared for a customer. One landed on the inspector’s hat.

Over the kitchen prep area hung a sticky fly trap with “38 stuck small flying insects.”

Blue Point was on point during Thursday’s re-inspection.

Jyp Inc. Contour Day Spa/Just Spoons, 455 SW 78th Ave., Plantation: When the flies landed on the bread rolls, so did the Stop Sale. Another Stop Sale hit ready-to-eat fish after a bare-handed employee put it in a hotel pan to be served.

More Stop Sale lightning hit chicken received the previous day and placed in a cooler that either was calibrated poorly or just works poorly. The chicken’s temperature was 51 degrees. That’s a fever in food safety, where cooled foods need to be under 41 degrees.

Checking all this out were four live roaches “crawling on bottom shelf of steam table around and on seasoning and all purpose flour.”

This place passed re-inspection on Saturday.

Papichulo Taco Bar, 1005 N. State Rd. 7, Royal Palm Beach: Another all about the flies failure.

Of the 23 flies the inspector counted, one landed on a clean plate, three landed on single service straws (they did get tossed) and six were on deli paper and take out containers.

Papichulo swatted enough flies to pass re-inspection on Friday.

Schooner Wharf Bar, 202 Lazy Way Ln., Key West: In contrast with the other places on this list, the Schooner was straight filth, with 11 High Priority violations (a whopping total) among its 31 total violations (a lot, but not as unusual as double-digit High Priority violations).

Where to start? Let’s do the flies: “...approximately 12 live flies on oysters outside in the open air...two live flies in the kitchen...approximately five live flies at the three-compartment sink area.”

“Open air food storage and oyster shucking station in an unenclosed environment also there is no door entrance to the kitchen.”

“Employee switched from working with raw food to ready-to-eat food without washing hands.”

“Observed moldy substance in the interior of ice machine.”

All the reach-in coolers and freezers in the kitchen area had gaskets “with slimy/mold-like build-up.”

Speaking of the three-compartment sink, where you wash, sanitize and rinse cookware, “three-compartment sink water leaking on floor.”

Not a violation at Tio Teofilo’s backyard on Northwest Third Street in Miami, but an Intermediate violation at any restaurant in Florida: “Observed live wild rooster in unenclosed oyster food preparation area.” “Observed live chickens in outside dining areas.”

“Cutting board has cut marks and is no longer cleanable.”

Stop Sales struck cooked shrimp, ceviche, and cream cheese kept at too warm a temperature for anyone’s good.

Almost makes you overlook the one live roach at the kitchen handwashing sink.

There’s no online record of the Schooner meeting inspection standards.