Take mom to one of these Miami restaurants for Mother’s Day because she raised you right

Marcus Samuelsson’s Red Rooster, is offering a special Mother’s Day menu that includes exclusive dishes.

Scrambling to make last-minute Mother’s Day plans? There’s a lot going on in Miami this weekend, from lavish brunches at beautiful outdoor restaurants to deals and specials just for mamas. Here are our top picks for celebrating Mother’s Day in Miami.

Peacock Garden

Recently redesigned, Peacock Garden is one of Coconut Grove’s most stunning places to dine. Treat your mother to crispy crusted brie, fresh oysters, Maine lobster rolls, daily roasted delicacies and world-class cocktails. Indoor seating is available in the restaurant’s beautiful new dining room, though we prefer grabbing a table in their lush, enchanting garden.

Peacock Garden, 2889 McFarlane Rd., Miami. For more information, visit www.peacockgardenrestobar.com.

TUR Kitchen

This luxe Coral Gables eatery will offer two unique menus for Mother’s Day — one priced at $115 per person that includes three courses, and one priced at $170 per person that comes with a bottle of champagne for two. Menu highlights include coquilles Saint Jacques, gnocchi and braised lamb, beef tenderloin, and white chocolate mousse with lavender ice cream.

TUR Kitchen, 259 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables. For more information, visit www.turkitchen.com.

Red Rooster Overtown

This beloved Overtown restaurant will celebrate Mother’s Day with exclusive brunch dishes like lamb hash with mint chimichurri, house-smoked wild salmon with “Crispy Everything” French toast, and Reina’s Arroz Imperial with golden chicken and aged cheddar. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sundays.

Red Rooster Overtown, 920 NW 2nd Ave., Miami. For more information, visit www.redroosterovertown.com.

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Bodega’s Fort Lauderdale outpost will be offering $30 bottomless rosé, $40 bottomless margaritas or palomas, and signature breakfast items on Mother’s Day as part of their iconic brunch, served from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila Fort Lauderdale, 21 W Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. For more information, call 954-945-5545.

Ariete

Chef Michael Beltran is going all out for Mother’s Day with a two-course brunch menu priced at $45 per person. Appetizer options include parmesan and thyme biscuits, pastelitos, and a guava and cream cheese blitz, among others, while the main course includes your choice of a frita Benedict, French toast, Turkish eggs, a Chug burger, and more.

Ariete, 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove. For more information, visit www.arietemiami.com.

Tanuki Miami

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a bold Asian-inspired brunch at Tanuki. The Miami Beach mainstay will be treating mothers to a complimentary glass of prosecco rosé — the perfect accompaniment to Chef Jason Acoba’s Mother’s Day specials of wagyu surf and turf maki, and wagyu and lobster toban yaki. Both dishes will be available all day in addition to Tanuki’s regular brunch menu.

Tanuki, 1080 Alton Rd., Miami Beach. For more information, visit www.tanukimiami.com.

Casa Isola

The brainchild of Jose Mendin and Santo Agnello, Casa Isola will welcome moms to their signature Sunday brunch from noon until 3 p.m. with a complimentary glass of bubbly on Mother’s Day. Guests will get to enjoy delicious morning classics like eggs Benedict, cannoli French toast, and Casa Isola’s fan-favorite Eggs in Purgatory.

Casa Isola, 1418 20th St., Miami Beach. For more information, visit www.casaisolamiami.com.

Stiltsville Fish Bar

If your mother loves great seafood, take her to Stiltsville Fish Bar for brunch on Sunday from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. They’ll be serving a few limited-time dishes available on that day only, like La Habana casserole with confit Dutch potato and smoked bacon, a whole roasted Pompano, and a decadent berry Valrhona dessert served with strawberry foam.

Stiltsville Fish Bar, 1787 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach. For more information, visit www.stiltsvillefishbar.com.

Gianni’s at The Villa Casa Casuarina

If your mom is a true fashionista, take her to the former Versace Mansion for brunch or dinner this Mother’s Day. Gianni’s will serve lavish a la carte meals in the Garden Dining Room, the Roman Room, the courtyard, and the poolside terrace. Favorite dishes include Gianni’s spaghetti pomodoro, truffle gnocchi, pan-seared Chilean sea bass, Australian lamb chops, and more.

Gianni’s, 1116 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach. To make a reservation, call 786-385-2200 or email info@vmmiamibeach.com.

Public Square

Public Square will also serve up special Mother’s Day dishes during brunch on Sunday, May 9 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., including a refreshing tomato gazpacho, savory mushroom carbonara with truffle sauce, Spanish tortillas, and creamy flan with passion fruit whipped cream and caramel.

Public Square, 6915 Red Rd., Coral Gables. For more information www.publicsquarerestaurant.com.

Chela’s Beer Garden

If you’re in Miami Lakes, take your mama to Chela’s Beer Garden for specials on margaritas, prosecco, and delicious dishes from Hot Lime Kitchen — all set to the sound of live mariachi performances. Moms will receive a welcome rose upon arrival.

Chela’s Beer Garden, 15301 NW 67th Ave., Miami Lakes. For more information, visit www.chelasbeergarden.com.