The Hooters at Bayside is closed for good. But a Miami sports bar is moving in

The Hooters at Bayside Marketplace in Miami is closed for good. But a local sports bar is opening a second location in the space.

Hooters at Bayside Marketplace has closed for good. But the chicken wings will be back soon. Real soon.

Sports bar Black Market Miami will be opening a second location in the space with a view of Biscayne Bay later this month, just in time (we hope) for a Miami Heat playoff run.

“Black Market is a sports bar for Miamians, by Miamians, and it doesn’t get more Miami than Bayside,” said Black Market co-founder Erick Passo, who with partner Mike Mora opened the downtown ’80s-themed sports bar in 2017. “When we had the opportunity to open inside one of the most successful Hooters, we knew it was meant to be.”

Passo and Mora hope to help build a local clientele for Bayside, which tends to attract tourists.

The menu at the new Black Market Miami location at Bayside will feature a similar menu to its first sports bar — and that means wings.

The 8,000-square-foot space will include old photographs of local legends and sports heroes. Customers can eat their wings (or one of the restaurant’s new seafood dishes) amid 40 TVs on a renovated outdoor patio with a bar that overlooks the marina.

Black Market’s Johnny McConnon will lead the bar program, so expect drinks like the El Chapo (Ilegal mezcal, lime juice, mango, cayenne-infused agave and sparkling brut) or the Better Call Saul (Bombay gin, strawberry, fresh lemon juice and spiked seltzer). There will also be a few drinks exclusive to the new location and a 3-7 p.m. happy hour Monday through Friday with two-for-one cocktails.

Black Market Miami

Address: 401 Biscayne Blvd, Ste. 225 at Bayside Marketplace, Miami

Opening: May 2021