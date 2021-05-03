Did your Burger King have a leaking urinal and dead flies in the dining area?

Burger King Getty Images

Perhaps the only upside of the pandemic is maybe restaurant workers learned the importance of washing their hands. Then again, looking at the Sick and Shut Down List each week, even that upside appears to be limited.

This week’s list is short and sour with violations, so let’s get to it.

How we do this: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing re-inspection. If you see a problem and want a place inspected, contact the DBPR, not us.

We don’t control who gets inspected nor how strictly the inspector inspects. We don’t include all violations, just the most moving, whether internally or literally moving (because it’s alive or once was alive). We report without passion or prejudice but with spread of humor.

In alphabetical order:

Burger King, 1210 N. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach: In the dining room, the inspector counted 15 live flies shooting about and 15 dead ones on the windowsills.

“Urinal leaking water on the floor in the men’s bathroom.” That’s going to mess up Humpty’s action.

This BK Lounge passed re-inspection on Friday.

Divino Ceviche, 2629 NW 79th Ave., Doral: When the most common phrase on an inspection concerns the manager tossing out food, when the inspector leaves the restaurant, you’ll be done for the day.

“Employee handled soiled dishes and placed in dirty bin, then touched clean plated food. Manager discarded food.”

“Observed a container of cooked eggs at 100 degrees and a container of cooked white rice at 68 degrees sitting on a shelf of the preparation table above the reach in cooler. Manager discarded all foods.” (They needed to be kept above 135 degrees or under 41 degrees).

“Observed diced cheese at 70 degrees on the preparation table by the plates. Manager discarded cheese.”

Somehow, not noted as “manager discarded” were the pasta and fried calamari, the plate of seafood mix, or the plate of fried corvina and potatoes on which 10 flies acted like tiny Harrier jump jets. Of the other 57 flies, seven “landed on clean plates to serve food.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated black debris in dishwashing area.”

Divino Ceviche got back open after Friday’s re-inspection.