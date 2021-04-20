Remember Zagat? The OG of restaurant guides is making a comeback starting in Miami 

Zagat, the restaurant guide, is relaunching in Miami as a digital-only platform. Handout

Zagat is back.

The restaurant guide that curated diner comments, rated establishments around the world and printed them in recognizable maroon booklets has relaunched as an all-digital guide with a new website and app. And the first city it is rating is Miami.

Zagat (pronounced zah-GAT) was your parents’ Yelp. Diners feedback was mailed in, sifted through by Zagat’s editors and a rating was assigned to each restaurant. The rating included diner quotes and a rating based on a 30-point scale.

The new Zagat will rate restaurants from 1-10 and the Zagat.com website and app include links to surveys where diners can submit their reviews online. Zagat was started by couple Nina and Tim Zagat in 1979, bought by Google and later by the newsy restaurant platform The Infatuation.

The little maroon booklets were popular among original foodies in major American cities where Michelin had not introduced its guides. Restaurants proudly displayed their Zagat rating in their windows, a sign that the restaurant had been approved by other diners.

“We could not be more excited for our first introduction to be happening in Miami, an incredible food city with a rich history and a bright future,” Chris Stang, co-founder of The Infatuation and chief executive officer of Zagat wrote in a press release. “Our goal is to create a new platform that is both rooted in a strong history and also ideally suited to take on the future.”