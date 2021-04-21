Brickell is full of Japanese and Mediterranean restaurants. This new one combines both

A rendering of the downstairs bar at the new Kaori in Brickell Handout

South Florida has seen a spate of Mediterranean and Japanese restaurants opening and now one restaurant wants to do both.

Kaori, set to open in late May in the SLS Lux Brickell, calls its brand of fusion “avant-garde.” The menu is the work of chef Fabrizio Garofolin, who last year opened a pan-Latin and Asian fusion concept by “Top Chef” restaurateur Richard Sandoval, Toro Latin Kitchen, in Fort Lauderdale.

On his own here in Brickell, Garofolin attempts to take a page out of two of the trendiest cuisines and put them on one menu.

A rendering of the upstairs dining room at the new Kaori restaurant in Brickell Spazio Bressan Handout

What will that look like? The early menu highlights more Asian-Latin flavors. Dishes include the highest-end A5 Japanese Kobe strip steak with shiso chimichurri, furikake-seasoned chicharron with yuzu mojo, yellowfin tuna with charred avocado and miso sweet potato puree. There are also short rib dumplings with manchego cheese foam.

The setting, ultimately, is what should attract Brickellites. The 4,500 square foot restaurant is spread out over two stories, with a buzzy lounge downstairs where cocktails, wine and sake share equal billing.

The most intriguing part of the entire restaurant may be the wine program, run by the founders of a Miami natural wine club, Grape Miami Crush. Macarena Carrillo and Mariel Dalmau selected the sakes and wines.

Kaori Miami

Address: 871 South Miami Ave., Brickell

More info: KaoriMiami.com. On Instagram @KaoriMiami