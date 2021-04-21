Miami Herald Logo
miami-com Logo

Food

Brickell is full of Japanese and Mediterranean restaurants. This new one combines both

A rendering of the downstairs bar at the new Kaori in Brickell
A rendering of the downstairs bar at the new Kaori in Brickell Spazio Bressan Handout

South Florida has seen a spate of Mediterranean and Japanese restaurants opening and now one restaurant wants to do both.

Kaori, set to open in late May in the SLS Lux Brickell, calls its brand of fusion “avant-garde.” The menu is the work of chef Fabrizio Garofolin, who last year opened a pan-Latin and Asian fusion concept by “Top Chef” restaurateur Richard Sandoval, Toro Latin Kitchen, in Fort Lauderdale.

On his own here in Brickell, Garofolin attempts to take a page out of two of the trendiest cuisines and put them on one menu.

KAORI Upstairs Interior Rendering
A rendering of the upstairs dining room at the new Kaori restaurant in Brickell Spazio Bressan Handout

What will that look like? The early menu highlights more Asian-Latin flavors. Dishes include the highest-end A5 Japanese Kobe strip steak with shiso chimichurri, furikake-seasoned chicharron with yuzu mojo, yellowfin tuna with charred avocado and miso sweet potato puree. There are also short rib dumplings with manchego cheese foam.

The setting, ultimately, is what should attract Brickellites. The 4,500 square foot restaurant is spread out over two stories, with a buzzy lounge downstairs where cocktails, wine and sake share equal billing.

The most intriguing part of the entire restaurant may be the wine program, run by the founders of a Miami natural wine club, Grape Miami Crush. Macarena Carrillo and Mariel Dalmau selected the sakes and wines.

Kaori Miami

Address: 871 South Miami Ave., Brickell

More info: KaoriMiami.com. On Instagram @KaoriMiami

Profile Image of Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías
Miami Herald food editor Carlos Frías won the 2018 James Beard award for excellence in covering the food industry. A Miami native, he’s also the author of the memoir “Take Me With You: A Secret Search for Family in a Forbidden Cuba.”
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service