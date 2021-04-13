Miami Herald Logo
miami-com Logo

Food

No more sugar rush: This popular candy store on Miami Beach just closed after 10 years

Bummer. Big bummer.

Lincoln Road’s colorful sweet shop Dylan’s Candy Bar has closed. The last day of operations was Saturday.

Entrepreneur Dylan Lauren opened the family favorite – filled with bulk candy by the pound, giant lollipops and gummy bears galore – in Miami Beach back in 2011.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dylan's Candy Bar (@dylanscandybar)

Called “Willie Wonka in a dress,” the daughter of designer Ralph Lauren turned her love of sweets into a lifestyle, founding Dylan’s Candy Bar in New York City in 2001.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dylan's Candy Bar (@dylanscandybar)

“I love the taste, but also appreciate candy for all its qualities: colors, shapes, textures, packaging,” Lauren told the Miami Herald soon after the opening. “It makes me happy just to look at.”

A clerk at the store told the Miami Herald said that although this location was done, you could still visit the stores in Los Angeles, New York and The Hamptons if you’re in the area. DCB also does a brisk online business and currently has specials for Mother’s Day.

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service