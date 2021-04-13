No more sugar rush: This popular candy store on Miami Beach just closed after 10 years

Bummer. Big bummer.

Lincoln Road’s colorful sweet shop Dylan’s Candy Bar has closed. The last day of operations was Saturday.

Entrepreneur Dylan Lauren opened the family favorite – filled with bulk candy by the pound, giant lollipops and gummy bears galore – in Miami Beach back in 2011.

Called “Willie Wonka in a dress,” the daughter of designer Ralph Lauren turned her love of sweets into a lifestyle, founding Dylan’s Candy Bar in New York City in 2001.

“I love the taste, but also appreciate candy for all its qualities: colors, shapes, textures, packaging,” Lauren told the Miami Herald soon after the opening. “It makes me happy just to look at.”

A clerk at the store told the Miami Herald said that although this location was done, you could still visit the stores in Los Angeles, New York and The Hamptons if you’re in the area. DCB also does a brisk online business and currently has specials for Mother’s Day.