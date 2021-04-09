Eating in Miami just got healthier. This bowl-tastic spot just opened in CocoWalk

Eat outside or indoors at the new Sweetgreen in Coconut Grove.

There’s a new way to eat healthy in Coconut Grove.

Sweetgreen has opened its second Miami location at CocoWalk.

The restaurant, which specializes in healthy bowls and salads, is 1,990 square feet, with an indoor dining room as well as a patio on both sides. Not comfortable eating out just yet? No problem. You can order delivery or pick up your meal from a pedestrian pick up window. Kind of a ventanita for salads.

The works of local artist Amauri Torzan are featured inside the restaurant, which was founded in 2007 by Jonathan Neman, Nathaniel Ru and Nicolas Jammet, who were flummoxed at the lack of healthy eating options when they were in college. You’d have to say they succeeded in their quest to bring fresh food to the people. There are more than 120 Sweetgreen locations, with future spots planned for Wynwood and the Sunset Harbour neighborhood of Miami Beach.

The menu at the CocoWalk Sweetgreen will be similar to the one at the Coral Gables restaurant. Items include the seasonal Rustic Tomato Harvest Bowl with kale, roasted tomatoes, wild rice, almonds, blackened chicken, goat cheese, basil and balsamic vinaigrette and the Citrus Shrimp + Avocado Bowl with warm quinoa, baby spinach, cilantro, red onion, roasted sweet potato, cabbage, tomato, tortilla chips, avocado, roasted shrimp and ceviche dressing, which was created specially for the Miami market.

The CocoWalk location is open now, but the grand opening day is April 12. Buy a meal that day and Sweetgreen will donate a meal via its Impact Outposts to Health in the Hood to support food-insecure children.

Citrus Shrimp + Avocado Bowl at Sweetgreen.

Sweetgreen

Address: 3015 Grand Ave., Miami