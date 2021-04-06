South Florida restaurant inspectors find a roach in the rice and flies on plantains

A shorter Sick and Shut Down List of South Florida restaurants that failed state inspection has a repeater and one that demonstrates diversity of yuck.

So, let’s get to the list.

How we make this sausage: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing re-inspection. If you see a problem and want a place inspected, contact the DBPR, not us.

We don’t control who gets inspected nor how strictly the inspector inspects. We don’t include all violations, just the most moving, whether internally or literally moving (because it’s alive or once was alive). We report without passion or prejudice but with a humor sauce.

In alphabetical order:

Bistro Creole, 6130 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise: The Sick and Shut Down List welcomes back a place that didn’t just make an appearance in February, but was that week’s restaurant in the Which is Worse? game.

Ever notice how history tends to repeat itself in tighter and tighter cycles these days? With Bistro Creole back in full filth effect, let’s play Which is Worse? again.

Violation No. 1 — The inspector saw 20 pieces of rodent poop behind the cookline and eight under a dry storage shelf in the kitchen.

Violation No. 2 — About 20 “live flies, flying around, landing on cut onions, cooked plantains, cooked griots and cooked turkey on the cookline.”

Violation No. 3 — About 18 live roaches running around, including 10 “under a prep table where uncovered, prepped onions and peeled plantains are stored” and one in a cleaned and sanitized pot on the floor in the dry storage room. (A cleaned and sanitized pot on the floor?)

Violation No. 4 — “Observed cases with takeout spoons and forks stored on floor in wait station.”

Violation No. 5 — “...objectionable odor throughout the establishment.”

Bistro Creole somehow passed re-inspection March 30.

China Tokyo, 11924 W Forest Hill, Wellington: Two things will cause you to fail inspection pretty quickly.

The inspector seeing live things in your food, such as “one live roach inside a big container with dry white rice right next to the ice machine by sushi bar area.”

And the inspector seeing you kill live things throughout your restaurant, such as a roach on top of the microwave, three roaches inside the men’s room and 10 roaches by the back exit door.

Each roach citing was followed by “Operator terminated it, cleaned and sanitized area...” SkyNet fails at world domination, turns to pest control?

“There’s a big accumulation of food debris all over the floor under and behind equipment, like ice machine and cook line.”

China Tokyo passed re-inspection on Wednesday.