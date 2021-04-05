South Beach food festival required vaccines. The governor banned that. What happens now?

Burger Bash is a highlight of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival. The event will be limited to smaller crowd in 2021 as part of COVID-19 guidelines. Handout

One of the country’s largest food festivals thought it had devised a smart approach to keeping guests safe during its upcoming event: Require a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination.

But Florida’s governor may have just complicated the South Beach Wine & Food Festival’s plan for 2021.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Friday banning any Florida business from requiring customers to show proof they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The festival, which expects to draw 20,000 people to South Florida from May 20-23, had started selling tickets March 22 with the requirement that guests show a negative coronavirus test less than 3 days old or a proof of vaccination before attending any event.

The governor’s order states any business requiring vaccinations wouldn’t be eligible for state fund or contracts, and Florida International University’s hospitality school is a beneficiary of the festival.

Festival founder Lee Schrager said he has spoken with the festival’s attorneys and feels its rules will hold up, since the requirement is a negative COVID test, which is allowed, or proof of vaccination as an alternative.

“We’re not going to change anything,” Schrager said Monday. “If you don’t have proof of vaccination, show us a negative COVID test and that will do.”

DeSantis wrote in his executive order that requiring so-called “vaccine passports” will “reduce individual freedom….” The order does not prevent businesses such as restaurants and retail stores from using other screening protocols recommended by state and federal offices.

The South Beach festival, which will operate at less than half capacity at most events, will require guests to wear masks whenever they are not eating. The festival will provide masks if one a guest brings does not meet its standard. Guests who refuse will not be allowed to attend. The full guidelines are available at sobewff.org/covid-guidelines.

The festival normally draws more than 60,000 guests to South Florida. The number of events has been cut from about 110 to 68, with five in Broward County and one in Palm Beach. The large outdoor events that have been the festival’s hallmark will still go on, but at half capacity and broken up into two sessions with an hour-long cleaning period in between.

“We made a commitment that safety and comfort would be our No. 1 priority,” Schrager said, “and that’s not going to change.”