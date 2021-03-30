CocoWalk is getting a new restaurant that wants to change the way you drink gin

Gin cocktails are the heart and soul of Botanico Gin & Cookhouse, opening soon in Coconut Grove. But don’t worry — there’s plenty to eat here, too.

Miami’s first gin-centric restaurant is coming to Coconut Grove.

What, you ask, is a gin-centric restaurant? One that specializes in gin cocktails, of course. Botánico Gin & Cookhouse, which is opening in the the renovated CocoWalk later this spring, features cocktails in which gin is blended with such botanicals as citrus, herbs and fruits to create more than 15 different flavor combinations.

Think of a gin and tonic with cucumber jelly or green apple and thyme or lavender and lemon. You can try them all, preferably not at the same time.

But don’t worry if you’re skeptical about gin — there’s also a full bar and more than 2,000 wines on the wine list, too.

Seared scallops are just one of the menu items at Botanico Gin & Cookhouse.

The 3,000-square-foot, 150-seat restaurant has two outdoor patios for al fresco dining in addition to a more traditional inside dining room. Co-owner and chef Gerardo B. De Negri is in charge of the cuisine, blending his classic French training with his experience working in Mexico and leading the kitchen at Dominique Bistro and Mexicana Cantina in Miami.

Expect modern American starters like octopus carpaccio, arepas with duck confit, short rib and pulled pork and Ecuadorian ceviche (the recipe is passed down from co-owner Ricardo Ordoñez’s mom). Entrees include burgers, filet mignon, grilled branzino, pan roasted chicken and seared jumbo scallops.

“We spent a lot of time looking for the perfect spot to open in Miami and when the space became available, we knew it was meant to be,” Ordoñez said in a press release. “It’s a great part of the city with a real neighborhood vibe. We can’t wait to open and start serving the community.”

Botánico Gin & Cookhouse

Address: 3015 Grand Avenue, Suite 123, Coconut Grove

Opening: Spring 2021

Arepas at Botanico Gin & Cookhouse.