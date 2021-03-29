Who wants brunch? These Miami area restaurants have special menus for Easter

Ken Hayden Photography

Easter is this Sunday, and if you’re tired of eating at home, we’ve put together a list of local restaurants offering Easter brunches with plenty of outdoor seating. Some of them are even offering Easter Bunny appearances, holiday-themed prizes and egg hunts for kids, so you can bring the whole family along.

Amara at Paraiso

Dig in to a family-style Easter brunch on April 4 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Amara at Paraiso. Priced at $150 per person, the feast includes appetizers, baked goods, your choice of entree (options include brioche French Toast, diver scallops, eggs Benedict, and more), shareable desserts, and non-alcoholic beverages like tea, coffee, soda and juice. Tax and gratuity are also included in the price. You can order Easter-themed cocktails a la carte.

Amara at Paraiso, 3101 NE 7th Ave., Miami. Make a reservation here.

Baia Beach Club

Celebrate Easter by the bay at Baia Beach Club, which will host live entertainment paired with bottomless mimosa specials, champagne and an exclusive menu of delicious Med-inspired brunch — like grilled halloumi cheese, seared salmon with Israeli couscous, primavera risotto, and decadent carrot cake from Fireman Derek.

Baia Beach Club, 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-514-1949.

Batch Gastropub

Batch Gastropub will do Easter right with holiday-themed brunch classics paired with $20 bottomless mimosas, sangrias, and bellinis for two hours. Adults will also get to win prizes concealed in Easter eggs.

Batch Gastropub, 30 SW 12th Street, Miami. Make a reservation here.

Calle 23

Easter Sunday will be filled with rumba at Calle 23, offering its signature $25 bottomless brunch from 12-4 p.m. Sip on your pick of mimosas, mojitos, Bloody Marys and sangria while you dig in to tasty Latin-inspired dishes and jam out to a live band. It’s all followed by happy hour from 5-7 p.m.

Calle 23, 230 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables. Make a reservation here.

COTE

This high-end Korean steakhouse from New York recently opened an outpost in the Miami Design District. This Sunday, the new favorite will host special offerings for a unique Easter dinner, including Japanese A5 wagyu tenderloin priced at $40 per ounce, Maine scallops grilled tableside, Australian lamb chops and more.

COTE, 3900 NE 2nd Ave, Miami. Make a reservation here.

Gianni’s at The Villa Casa Casuarina

Do Easter brunch (or dinner) in true style at Gianni’s, located at the former Versace Mansion. The restaurant will offer an a la carte lunch and dinner in its Garden Dining Room, Roman Room, courtyard, and poolside terrace.

Gianni’s, 1116 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786-385-2200 or email info@vmmiamibeach.com.

Jaya at The Setai

Enjoy an Easter-themed version of Jaya’s iconic Sunday jazz brunch on April 4 from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Priced at $145 per person ($65 for kids aged 5-12), brunch includes a lavish Grand Buffet with all kinds of tantalizing stations, as well as free-flowing Louis Roederer Brut. Expect a guest appearance by the Easter Bunny followed by an Easter egg hunt for the kids at 11 a.m.

Jaya at The Setai, 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; Make a reservation here or call 855-923-7899.

Lido Bayside Grill

The Standard’s Lido Bayside Grill will offer an exclusive “Not Your Standard Easter” dine-in menu on Saturday, April 3 and Sunday, April 4. Special dishes include Green Eggs and Ham for $18, available from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., and pappardelle with oyster mushrooms and miso for $28 from noon until 11 p.m. You can also enjoy spicy tuna tartare for $22, New England lobster rolls for $25 and sweet rhubarb crumble with spiked gin ice cream for $14, available all day.

Lido Bayside Grill at The Standard, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach. Make a reservation here.

Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink

Michael’s Genuine will also host a family-style brunch on April 4 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. It’s priced at $120 per person and includes five shareable appetizers, an entree, a sampling of five desserts for the table, and non-alcoholic beverages. Tax and gratuity are also included in the price.

Michael’s Genuine, 130 NE 40th St., Miami. Make a reservation here.

Navé

Navé in Coconut Grove will host its beloved Sunday brunch with Easter specials in addition to fan-favorite signature brunch items. There will also be creative cocktails to pair with every bite — like elderflower spritzes, Italianos, and a spin on the Corpse Reviver. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Navé, 3540 Main Hwy., Miami; 786-615-3747.

Nikki Beach

From 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., Nikki Beach’s iconic Sunday Brunch will spotlight spring-inspired cocktails and specialty menu items just for Easter — like roasted braised lamb, tender prime rib, fluffy waffles and more. It’s all priced at $65 per person.

Nikki Beach, 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach. Make a reservation here.

Pubbelly Sushi

All locations of Pubbelly Sushi will be giving out Easter eggs during their Sunday brunch from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. The eggs are filled with surprises that range from complimentary apps and rolls to a voucher for a free Easter brunch. If you’re ordering takeout, know that the first 200 customers to do so will get an Easter egg filled with prizes you can redeem during your next dine-in visit.

Pubbelly Sushi has multiple locations in Miami. To make a reservation, choose your preferred location here.

Tigertail + Mary

Easter brunch at this Coconut Grove gem will run from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on April 4. Priced at $100 per person, it includes six appetizers for the table, your choice of an entree, and a family-style feast of sweets. Non-alcoholic beverages, like juice, coffee and tea, as well as tax and gratuity, are included in the price. Kids can look forward to a guest appearance by the Easter bunny.

Tigertail + Mary, 3321 Mary St., Coconut Grove. Make a reservation here.