Bellinis, Miami? A posh Italian cafe and market are coming to this luxe new high rise

A rendering shows the bright, airy feel of La Bottega, coming to Coconut Grove.

Two luxury brands are coming together for a big venture into Italian cuisine.

David Martin’s South Florida development firm Terra and Ignazio Cipriani’s Mr. C hotel brand have announced they’ll be opening their first-ever gourmet Italian cafe and market in Coconut Grove.

The cafe will make its debut at Mr C Residences, the first large luxury residential project for the brand, which started construction last July. The 20-story waterfront condo tower at 2655 S. Bayshore Drive will be home to 108 residences and ground-floor retail.

The restaurant, La Bottega, will be open to locals and residents. What can you expect to find there? Italian specialties that highlight the Italian lifestyle: homemade bread; pasta made from the classic Cipriani recipe; focaccia, paninis and salads as well as crepes and desserts.

The market will be open daily and feature delivery and catering as well as take-away service. You’ll find Cipriani food products there such as organic pasta sauces, Prosecco and the same olive oil and vinegar used at the famous Harry’s Bar in Venice. And, yes, that also means you can take home some Bellini Cipriani, also invented at Harry’s.

Residents will also be able to order Milano-style coffee service to their homes and can order chef-cooked meals to be delivered, as well as lunch boxes, picnic baskets and — of course — yacht catering.

The development, which will feature condos listed from $600,000 to more than $5 million, is expected to open in 2022.

Architectural rendering of Mr. C Residences in Coconut Grove. TERRA

La Bottega

Address: 2655 S. Bayshore Drive, Coconut Grove

Opening: 2022