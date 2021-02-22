Was your Palacio de los Jugos among the Miami restaurants closed by inspection?

The Sick and Shut Down List isn’t long this week, but it’s on time and, surprisingly, includes the most Only in the 305 establishment ever to make this list.

So, let’s get to it.

What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing re-inspection. If you see a problem and want a place inspected, contact the DBPR, not us.

We don’t control who gets inspected nor how strictly the inspector inspects. We don’t include all violations, just the most moving, whether internally or literally moving (because it’s alive or once was alive). We report without passion or prejudice but with dollop of humor.

In alphabetical order:

Bear’s Delray, 540 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach: The inspector saw two pieces of rodent poop on a rack with drinks and bagged chips and “approximately 15 rodent droppings found in an A/C unit closet with a door located in the kitchen.”

That must be where they live.

If you’ve got that running around, then do you really want to see “onions in black bin stored on the floor in the prep area.”

About 20 flies hung out on the side of a kitchen ice machine. “Standing water and debris in the same location.”

A Stop Sale dropped on rice cooked at 7 a.m., left out at room temperature and measuring about 75 degrees (or, about room temperature). Food has to be kept under 41 degrees or over 135 degrees.

“Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. On the sandwich press located on the cookline.”

Yuck.

Bear’s was given a time extension to work on a couple of issues and should be back open.

Fah Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar, 7461 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton: Rodent problems in Palm Beach County last week.

The dishwashing machine is in the kitchen area, and there were 11 rodent droppings under it.

“Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands...cutting ready to eat eel with bare hands at sushi station.”

If that’s the case, hope all was well at the handwash station....

“Hot water not provided/shut off at employee handwash sink at front line.” “Stored containers in handwashing sink at front line.”

Oh.

About 10 flies were landing on containers of sugar and flour near the dishwashing area and another 10 were zipping about the dishwashing area.

During Friday’s first re-inspection, the inspector saw two flies around dry storage and the manager sprayed them.

Fah passed a second re-inspection on Thursday.

Palacio De Los Jugos, 7085 SW 24th St., West Miami-Dade: Several violations involved the open air nature of this Palacio location on Coral Way, which passed inspection five times in 2019 and 2020, but none of the violations involved vermin taking advantage of such easy access.

“Hand wash sinks in some areas of kitchen were removed, employees not washing hands.” More specifically, the inspector noted “observed no handwash sink on the cookline area. No handwash sink by the warewash area in the kitchen. No handwash sink in the cafeteria area, where croquetas and ice cream is served.”

Speaking of the croquetas, they were among several items being kept at unsafe temperatures. Unlike McDLT storage, the folks running this Palacios location were not keeping the hot stuff hot and the cool stuff cool. The croquetas, steam table potatoes and front counter potatoes were 12 to 13 degrees under the necessary 135 degrees and the pork, fish and liver in the walk-in cooler were seven, six and 18 degrees above 41 degrees, the maximum cold holding temperature.

“Soil residue on food equipment stored outside exposed to elements.”

“Observed juicing equipment stored outside.”

“Perimeter walls and roofs do not effectively protect establishment against environmental cross contamination or the entrance of pests. Establishment missing doors to properly enclose the food service area. The food service area is completely open with no protection.”

“Floor areas covered with standing water.”

This Palacio failed a Friday re-inspection and got a time extension Saturday to fix its issues.