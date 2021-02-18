Craft beer and Asian BBQ: This new Brickell restaurant and brewery specializes in both

Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery and Kitchen is now open for lunch as well as dinner at Brickell City Centre.

Grilled meat and craft beer go together like hot weather and beer. Like Asian cuisine and beer. Like literally anything with beer.

Which is why it’s worth noting that Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery and Kitchen not only serves grilled and smoked Asian specialties but also brews the beer to go with them.

The restaurant and brewery, which opened recently on the fourth floor of Brickell City Centre with indoor seating and a large covered patio area, is now open for lunch as well as dinner, serving food and drink inspired by the flavors of Thailand. Think of open fire grill fare like chicken thigh satay; grilled salmon with tamarind sweet soy and mango salsa; lamb chops with massaman peanut curry; mushrooms in Thai lemongrass butter.

The smoked menu offers slow cooked and rotisserie smoked meats like beer-brined pork belly, Chinese char siu pork ribs, Thai lemongrass chicken or spice-rubbed beef brisket. There are also signature dishes that include Lobster Jungle Curry, with baby corn, bamboo shoots and Thai eggplant.

The patio at Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery and Kitchen seats 62 at Brickell City Centre.

Boon Rawd Brewery Company Limited, which produces Singha and Leo beers, is the first-ever and still no. 1 brewer in Thailand and the force behind the EST. 33 concept. Popular brews include the Legend Lager; One and Only Kopper (a Vienna-style lager); the Aromatic Snowy (a summer wheat beer) and the 33 Pale Ale (think American Cascade hops).

You can taste them all in a special beer flight or just go with the tried and true Singha, which is available on draft and by the bottle.

“Our craft beers celebrate time-honored Thai traditions and the tropical influences of Miami,” EST. 33’s head brewer Todd Space said in a press release. “Clean taste, exciting combinations and intensity are also hallmarks of our food and reflected in the beer recipes we have developed.”

Of course, not everyone wants beer (hard to believe). Est. 33 also serves cocktails, including signature drinks like Malakor (lemongrass and Thai basil infused El Jimador Tequila and Banhez Mezcal with tamarind, papaya, kaffir lime syrup and Thai chili bitters) and Lion’s Den (coconut washed Havana Club Rum, Antica Vermouth, Amaro Montenegro and Punt e Mes). Or try a blend of both, 33 Golden Rushes (Redemption High Rye Bourbon, star anise agave, Chinola Passion Fruit Oleo Syrup, lemon and Est. 33 Pale Ale).

At the new happy hour, try $5 house craft brews including the 33 Pale Ale, Legend Lager and Aromatic Snowy or $10 signature cocktails.

Beer-brined pork belly at Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery and Kitchen. If that’s not a good use of beer, we don’t know what is.

Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery and Kitchen

Address: 701 S Miami Ave, Unit 412A Brickell City Centre, Miami,

Hours: Lunch 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday; dinner 6-11 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday and 6 p.m.-midnight Thursday-Saturday. Happy hour 3-7 p.m. Monday-Friday

The interior of Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery and Kitchen in Brickell City Centre.