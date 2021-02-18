This Oregon ice cream shop is famous for exotic flavors. Now it’s opening in Wynwood

The new Wynwood location for Salt & Straw, the Portland, Oregon-based brand, will be its first East Coast location.

Good things come to those who wait. So does good ice cream.

The Portland, Oregon-based Salt & Straw is finally opening its first ice cream shop on the East Coast in Wynwood. Created in 2011 by cousins Kim and Tyler Malek, the small-batch brand known for its exotic flavors opens its doors on Friday, Feb. 19 (it was originally set to open in June 2020, but the COVID pandemic intervened).

Fans of the brand can expect some of the usual suspects in the new store: Honey Lavender; Chocolate Gooey Brownie; Salted, Malted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons (we can attest to the fact you will want to eat that last one until you explode).

But there will also be a few new flavors unique to the 305 as part of Salt & Straw’s partnerships with local businesses: Panther Coffee Chocolate Tres Leches; Wynwood Brewing Mango Habanero and Exquisito Chocolates Hazelnut Cookies & Cream. There’s also The Salty Donut Guava + Cheese, made with actual cream cheese, that might even be better than the doughnut itself. Order it fast. We sense this one is going to be popular.

Salt & Straw, which changes its menu every month, is also known for its imaginative seasonal flavors. The opening months here in Miami mean Gables Delight Pineapple Coconut Cream Pie (divine), Salted Coconut Grapefruit Daiquiri (vegan) and Bacon Biscuit Crumble with Pickle Caramel (which we have not yet had but just try and stop us).

Salt & Straw Wynwood is collaborating with The Salty Donut on a Guava and Cheese flavored ice cream. John Valls

Miami proved inspirational, said Kim Malek, Salt & Straw co-founder and CEO, who said it was “mind-blowing” to have the “opportunity to expand our palette of flavors” in a tropical city.

“Tyler and I fell hard for Miami. It’s a city with such an international presence and history of embracing hospitality, culture, meaningful food movements and social causes that align with the core values of our company,” she said.

Salt & Straw will host an outdoor “Flavors of Miami” pop-up from noon to 6 p.m. March 6 at BBC Icecream, Pharrell Williams’ clothing and accessories store. You can get ice cream samples, and Overtown Youth Center, Salt & Straw Wynwood’s charitable partner organization, will accept donations to support youth and families in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood and surrounding areas.

A second Salt & Straw Miami location is scheduled to open March 11 in CocoWalk in Coconut Grove. Save room for the Sea Salt and Caramel Ribbons.

Tyler and Kim Malek of Salt & Straw.

Salt & Straw

Address: 246 NW 25th St., Miami

Opening: Noon Feb. 19

Hours: Noon-11 p.m. daily