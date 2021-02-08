This Caribbean food hall favorite is opening its first restaurant in Wynwood

Manjay Caribbean restaurant at The Citadel food hall is expanding. Manjay Restaurant

Manjay is making moves, and its amazing Caribbean cuisine is coming along for the ride.

The Caribbean spot, which opened in 2019 at The Citadel food hall in Miami’s Little River neighborhood, is branching out with a new food truck — and soon a new brick-and-mortar restaurant in Wynwood.

“One thing we try to do is put passion and integrity in what we do,” says owner Christian Dominique, who was born and raised in Haiti and grew up in a family in the hospitality industry there.

“Manjay is really a combination of our general love of modern cuisine and of the authentic Caribbean flavors we grew up eating. Nothing compared to the flavors of home.”

A rendering of the Manjay food truck that you’ll see around town starting this month.

Dominique and his wife Sabrina will be testing out some of those flavors on new items to be sold at the food truck with the idea of eventually adding them to the restaurant’s menu. The new Manjay’s menu will be different than what’s on offer at The Citadel, but customer favorites — jerk chicken bites, mofongo, conch fritters plus Manjay pikliz and honey mustard remoulade — will remain on the menu at The Citadel for now.

The new restaurant is located on Fifth Avenue in Miami and will have a 980-square-foot indoor dining area plus wrap-around outdoor seating serving lunch and dinner. It’s due to open sometime in spring 2021.

But you don’t have to wait to try the food. The Manjay food truck hits the road this month — you can follow its pop-up locations on social media — and also plans to help José Andres’ World Central Kitchen feed 350 women and children from Lotus House womens’ shelter throughout February.

‘Nothing compared to the flavors of home,’ says owner Christian Dominique, who operates Manjay with his wife Sabrina.

Manjay

Address: 2618 NW FIfth Ave., Miami

Opening: Spring 2021