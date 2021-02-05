Food
After years of cooking for Miami’s rich, this private chef opens first restaurant
This private chef is going public.
Now, food lovers can see for themselves what made chef Isaac Perlman a name in what he calls “fine-casual” cuisine. Perlman has opened his first brick-and-mortar restaurant in North Miami Beach just off Biscayne Boulevard.
Chef IP, as he’s better known, has cooked in high-end homes around Miami for almost 10 years, but the aim of Perl — you can guess where the name comes from — is to create an approachable menu for everyone and make the most out of Mediterranean and Japanese influences
“I always dreamed of opening my own restaurant, and after having a successful career as a private chef for over a decade, my dream finally became a reality,” Perlman said in a press release. “I want to provide a welcoming, accessible, yet luxurious space for all of my past, current and new guests to enjoy, eat my food and feel like they’re getting a delicious home-away-from-home experience.”
Here’s what you’ll find at the 2,000-square-foot restaurant, which features indoor seating, an outdoor wraparound patio and a sleek five-seat crudo bar: All types of crudos, obviously (we have our eye on citrus-cured grouper carpaccio or the salmon tiradito with red miso, local citrus, baby arugula and chives). Sandwiches like the Miso Short Rib French Dip. Entrees like Alaskan halibut with saffron-yuzu beurre blanc and served with asparagus and Kosher bone-in ribeye with red miso marinade and crispy leeks.
Bread is baked daily in house, and there’s a dessert called God’s Gift (a warm Nutella croissant with vanilla gelato).
Perl’s atmosphere is modern and industrial, and there’s also a 5,000-square-foot rooftop space for private events.
Perl
Address: 2420 NE Miami Gardens Drive, Miami
Hours: 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and 5:30-9:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and 5:30-10:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
Reservations: www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/perlmiami or 786-654-2854
