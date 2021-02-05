After years of cooking for Miami’s rich, this private chef opens first restaurant

Perl in North Miami Beach has indoor dining, a patio and a rooftop area for special events.

This private chef is going public.

Now, food lovers can see for themselves what made chef Isaac Perlman a name in what he calls “fine-casual” cuisine. Perlman has opened his first brick-and-mortar restaurant in North Miami Beach just off Biscayne Boulevard.

Chef IP, as he’s better known, has cooked in high-end homes around Miami for almost 10 years, but the aim of Perl — you can guess where the name comes from — is to create an approachable menu for everyone and make the most out of Mediterranean and Japanese influences

“I always dreamed of opening my own restaurant, and after having a successful career as a private chef for over a decade, my dream finally became a reality,” Perlman said in a press release. “I want to provide a welcoming, accessible, yet luxurious space for all of my past, current and new guests to enjoy, eat my food and feel like they’re getting a delicious home-away-from-home experience.”

Faroe Island salmon with citrus ponzu, blistered cherry tomatoes at Perl.

Here’s what you’ll find at the 2,000-square-foot restaurant, which features indoor seating, an outdoor wraparound patio and a sleek five-seat crudo bar: All types of crudos, obviously (we have our eye on citrus-cured grouper carpaccio or the salmon tiradito with red miso, local citrus, baby arugula and chives). Sandwiches like the Miso Short Rib French Dip. Entrees like Alaskan halibut with saffron-yuzu beurre blanc and served with asparagus and Kosher bone-in ribeye with red miso marinade and crispy leeks.

Bread is baked daily in house, and there’s a dessert called God’s Gift (a warm Nutella croissant with vanilla gelato).

Perl’s atmosphere is modern and industrial, and there’s also a 5,000-square-foot rooftop space for private events.

Salmon tiradito at Perl.

Perl

Address: 2420 NE Miami Gardens Drive, Miami

Hours: 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and 5:30-9:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and 5:30-10:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Reservations: www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/perlmiami or 786-654-2854