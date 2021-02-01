Nutella pastelitos exist in this beautiful world, Miami. Here’s where to find them

Crispy on the outside, Nutella on the inside. What’s not to stuff in your face?

Thank you, National Nutella Day.

Normally, we are skeptical of any alleged “National Day.” There seems to be a Day for everything now, and we are over it. National Put Salt on Your French Fries Day. National Wear Ecru Underwear Day. National I’m Not Getting Out of My Sweatpants Day (this one started in March 2020 and has been extended into National Not Getting Out of My Sweatpants Year).

But because of National Nutella Day, something magical has been born: The Nutella pastelito.

And now you can eat as many as you like at Cao Bakery locations in South Florida.

“We were inspired to create a Nutella pastelito by my daughter, who requested them for her birthday in December,” says co-owner Yvette Cao. “They ended up being such a big hit with our family and friends that I knew we had to put them on the menu at Cao. Our family loves Nutella. A jar of Nutella does not last more than a day at our house! Our girls love it, and we hope everyone will, too.”

The limited edition pastelito will be available through the month of February at all 11 Cao Bakery locations ((because National Nutella Day is Feb. 5).

Named after founder Antonio Cao, a third-generation Cuban baker, Cao Bakery has restaurants in Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Kendall, Pinecrest, Bird Road, Coral Way, Flagler, North Miami Beach, Virgin Miami Central, Hollywood, and Sunset.

Load up while you can. (And beware writers who will try to tell you a pastelito is a sandwich.)

The Nutella pastelito is available at Cao Bakery throughout February. SALAR-A/Marketing

CAO Bakery

For locations: https://caobakerycafe.com/