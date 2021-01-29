Dine al fresco at this Colombian restaurant in Allapattah from the Wood Tavern team

Tayrona Restaurant + Patio is patio perfect, serving Colombian food, sushi and cocktails with fresh-squeezed juices.

As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, outdoor dining is at a premium.

And Tayrona Restaurant + Patio is all about the outdoors.

The colorful restaurant, which has an intimate 20-seat indoor space, opened in late 2020 in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood, joining other dining destinations like Hometown BBQ and Leku at the Rubell Museum.

But Tayrona’s pride and joy is its big patio, and it’s easy to see why. It’s colorful and funky, with a terrace bar with a bamboo roof and lush tropical plants.

Tayrona is the brainchild of the Miami Bar Group, which also is responsible for Wynwood drinking spot Wood Tavern as well as the live music bar Las Rosas. Here, Miami Bar Group founder Cesar Morales turned to a childhood love for inspiration: Colombian food.

“I grew up working at my mom’s small Colombian cafeteria, and since I was 18, I’ve wanted to do a Colombian restaurant that broke the mold in terms of decor, service and style,” he said in a press release.

This means Colombian classics like patacón con hogao and papa criolla on the menu. But Tayrona also serves sushi with a Colombian flair, such as the Ceviche Roll (spicy tuna with avocado topped with ceviche mayo and crispy onions) or the Hamachi VE! (hamachi and green mango with jalapeno soy sauce).

The cocktail program focuses on drinks with freshly squeezed fruit juices, including the signature Tayrona (Ketel One vodka, sake, passion fruit, lime juice, panela) or the Gin Lulo (Hendrick’s gin, lulo, lime, panela, yuzu). Happy hour runs from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

A tranquil spot at Tayrona Restaurant + Patio in Allapattah.

Tayrona Restaurant + Patio

Where: 2927 NW Seventh Ave. , Miami

Hours: 6 p.m.-midnight Wednesday-Friday; noon-midnight Saturday-Sunday