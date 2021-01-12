Ocean Drive’s most iconic cafe is shuttered. Here’s what we know

Folks eat outside at the News Cafe, 800 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach. It opened in December 1988. Photo by Joshua Prezant

Want to pop over to the iconic News Cafe for a coffee, croissant or daily paper? Hold up.

The bustling waterfront restaurant at 800 Ocean Drive, which has been feeding locals and tourists since 1988, announced it is closing “temporarily.”

The cafe did not put out a statement but its Instagram page says that it is “temporarily closed.” On its Yelp page, the restaurant says it is scheduled to reopen on Jan. 8, 2022. Owner Mark Soyka did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Local celebrity photographer Seth Browarnik posted an homage on Instagram Monday, mentioning designer Gianni Versace, who was a fan of the casual yet stylish eatery and actually went there shortly before he was gunned down July 15, 1997, in front of his mansion mere blocks away.

“The Miami Beach hotspot was favored by locals for years, including the famous designer Gianni Versace who frequented the sidewalk cafe and news stand every morning for his breakfast. The cafe was an influential part in the height of Ocean Drive’s popularity and continued to be a long-lasting favorite and treasured gem for locals throughout the years.”

Miami Beach residents noticed the restaurant was boarded up Monday night, and Commissioner Michael Gongora wrote on Instagram that he was “sorry to see Ocean Drive’s famed News Cafe shuttered.”

The restaurant’s social media team responded Tuesday, “We aren’t closed for good! Just temporarily, we’ll be back.”

Joe Caristo, a 55-year-old former Miami Beach resident, said he visited the historic restaurant everyday in the early 1990s when he lived in the city. He also witnessed history there. Caristo said he was on his bicycle in front of the News Cafe on July 15, 1997 when Versace was shot outside his nearby home.

Caristo, who said he left Miami Beach in 2002, told the Miami Herald that he moved away from South Beach when it began to cater to tourists more than locals.

“I have very fond memories of The News, sad it’s gone but so is the rest of what we had back then,” he wrote in a private Facebook message. “When the people that work in a town can’t afford to live there anymore, the vibe is gone. We lived, worked and played in less than a two mile radius.”