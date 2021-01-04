Roaches in cabbage and all over the kitchen floor get these restaurants closed

A list of restaurants in South Florida that failed health inspections. Miami

Restaurant roaches don’t go on holiday break.

Not saying restaurant inspections do, but two weeks of holidays produced a short Sick and Shut Down List of Miami-Dade and Broward restaurants failing inspection (Palm Beach and Monroe, you got off clean. Or just unseen.)

What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing re-inspection. If you see a problem and want a place inspected, don’t email us. Go to the Florida DBPR website and file a complaint.

We don’t control who gets inspected nor how strictly the inspector inspects. We don’t include all violations, just the most moving, whether internally or literally moving (because it’s alive or once was alive). We report without passion or prejudice, but with a humor sauce.

In alphabetical order:

Cebiche’s Place, 8342 SW Eighth St., West Miami-Dade: While over eight roaches crawled about the kitchen floor, one survived being under a kitchen prep table cutting board and three or more hung out under the lemon juicer on a kitchen prep table.

Want some rice? A container with rice inside was described as “soiled.”

Have a Coke and a smile? “Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine.”

Despite the roaches, the cooked corn in the walk-in cooler wasn’t covered.

A reach-in freezer was “soiled with accumulation of food residue.”

Those who washed their hands at the kitchen area handwash sink had to do The Bird to dry their hands. “No paper towels or mechanical hand drying device provided at handwash sink.”

Cebiche’s passed re-inspection on Dec. 23.

Friendly Lounge, 2513 N. Andrews Ave., Wilton Manors: Stop Sales hit the cabbage because the roaches did. “Three heads of cabbage where live roaches were found.”

Another six live roaches and 35 dead ones — 30 behind the reach-in cooler — were spotted in the kitchen.

When the inspector returned for Wednesday’s re-inspection, those numbers were down to 11 dead roaches, 10 of which were behind the water heater, and seven live roaches. That’s still too many to pass an inspection.

There’s no online record of a successful re-re-inspection.