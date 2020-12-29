Miami Herald Logo
More 2020 awfulness: A car crashed through the window of this Miami area restaurant

Car crashes into Walter’s
Car crashes into Walter’s Mario J Baldeon/Provided to the Miami Herald

As if operating a restaurant in a pandemic isn’t hard enough.

Walter’s Restaurant in Palmetto Bay is dealing with more hardship.

On Monday afternoon, a pickup truck accidentally crashed through its front window and plowed into the family owned diner.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by South Dade️ (@cutlerbaysocial)

Instagram page Cutler Bay Social posted a photograph of the damage provided by witness Mario J Baldeon.

Baldeon told Miami.com that he was eating when the car came through the front doors and that one of the waitresses used his phone to speak to 911.

No one inside the coffee shop was injured, Local 10 reports. The driver, a longtime customer and “elderly” woman, was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

A call to Walter’s went unanswered on Tuesday.

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
