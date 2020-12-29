More 2020 awfulness: A car crashed through the window of this Miami area restaurant

Car crashes into Walter’s

As if operating a restaurant in a pandemic isn’t hard enough.

Walter’s Restaurant in Palmetto Bay is dealing with more hardship.

On Monday afternoon, a pickup truck accidentally crashed through its front window and plowed into the family owned diner.

Instagram page Cutler Bay Social posted a photograph of the damage provided by witness Mario J Baldeon.

Baldeon told Miami.com that he was eating when the car came through the front doors and that one of the waitresses used his phone to speak to 911.

No one inside the coffee shop was injured, Local 10 reports. The driver, a longtime customer and “elderly” woman, was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

A call to Walter’s went unanswered on Tuesday.