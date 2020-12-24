Food
Cheer up your Instagram feed with this LIT restaurant in Brickell. Phone included
Bring on those Instagram Stories.
Brickell’s newest restaurant, The Call, was practically made for Miami social media.
This splashy, colorful resto-lounge has one wall lit up with neon pink flamingos, faux grass and palm trees to give you the tropical feels.
The moderately priced, cheerful spot offers drink specials ($5 prosecco, yasss) as well as happy hour bites, lunch and dinner. Casual to heartier Latin fusion dishes range from seasonal salads, fish tacos and charred octopus to a churrasco, half roasted chicken and whole branzino.
After your meal/cocktail, check out why this newbie’s motto is #Answerthecall: Another wall features a pink old timey phone like the one millennials’ parents used in the pre-voicemail era. Google the word “rotary” and see what pops up.
The Call
Where: 97 SW Eighth St.
More info: 305-926-5180; thecallbrickell.com
Comments