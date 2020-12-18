Is it a restaurant? Is it a lounge? This new Doral Mediterranean spot says it’s both

Heaven Mykonos has a lounge vibe and a Mediterranean menu.

We can’t travel to the Mediterranean right now, but the Mediterranean is coming to us.

Heaven Mykonos, which opens soon in CityPlace Doral, is a restaurant and more, with tapas, a sturdy wine list, craft cocktails and live entertainment.

The brainchild of UMG Hospitality Group, which also owns neighbor Kuba Cabana, is bright and airy, with an outdoor terrace and a second story VIP area.

Miami Chef Jorge Mas keeps the Mediterranean atmosphere going with seafood, seasonal salads, tapas and flatbreads. Not just ordinary flatbreads but lobster flatbread and braised lamb flatbread. The menu also includes astakomakaronada (Greek lobster pasta), beef tartare smoked at the table, swordfish souvlak and moussaka paella cooked over charcoal.

The charcoal is a recurring theme.

Miami.com newsletter Super tremendo emails to make you a Miami.com insider Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We have carefully crafted a menu that explores fresh, delightful fare including an exquisite selection of raw and cooked seafood dishes and high-quality dry-aged meat cuts, all cooked on a charcoal grill,” Mas said in a press release.

The restaurant plans to serve dinner when it first opens and add lunch and brunch options soon afterward.

And lest you thought this was just a place to eat, know that Heaven Mykonos will host live music and DJ performances, incorporating walls and offering a hookah experience.

Heaven Mykonos, coming to CityPlace Doral in January.

Heaven Mykonos

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Where: CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36th St., Ste 216, Doral

Opening: Jan. 11 2021; grand opening Jan. 14

Hours: 4 p.m.-close daily; happy hour 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.