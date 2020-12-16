Food
Iron Chef Morimoto is opening a new restaurant in Miami. This one you can probably afford
Iron chef Morimoto lost his first bought with Miami. Now he’s back for a rematch.
The chef Masaharu Morimoto, star of Food Network’s “Iron Chef” and several spinoffs, is opening a new ramen shop, Momosan, in Wynwood. It will be his second restaurant in Miami, following a short-lived high-end spot in South Beach in 2015. Momosan opens Dec. 18.
For this go-around, Morimoto created an approachable menu: ramen. Comfort food that travels well has been a success in 2020, so Momosan should find a wider audience.
Noodles are what’s for dinner, but don’t let that fool you into calling it simple. A couple of the dishes include roast duck, which Morimoto is known for, and A5 wagyu, the highest grade given to beef (with a price to match).
Dishes like duck tacos, soft shell crab baos, sticky ribs and spicy wontons Szechuan sesame chili sauce round out the menu.
Momosan
415 NW 26th St.
Open Monday-Thursday and Sunday, from 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday 5-11 p.m. Reservations at OpenTable.com.
Comments