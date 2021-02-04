What is nomadic cuisine? Find out at this new Latin fusion restaurant in Wynwood

Wynwood’s Wayku, a Latin fusion restaurant, pays homage to Andean culture.

Andean culture is about to meet Latin fusion in Wynwood.

Restaurateur Diego D’Alvia, who owns the Rex- Best Chivito in Town restaurants in Buenos Aires, is opening Wakyu Restaurant & Bar in Miami next week.

The 2,000-square-foot restaurant, which has indoor and outdoor seating, considers its kitchen experimental. Helmed by Milan-born Chef Matteo Gritti, it aspires to what it calls “nomadic-inspired” cuisine.

What does that mean?

It means you can start with light dishes such as the Krunchies Tuber & Beet Hummus. You can hit the raw bar and order hot and cold fresh tapas. Want something cold? Try the Phantom Ceviche with Patagonia trout, vegetable pickles and green gazpacho which blends Spanish, Peruvian and Mexican flavors. Prefer hot tapas? Get the Arancini stuffed with goat cheese and burnt aioli.

A booth at Wayku in Wynwood.

Main courses include the Octopus in The Coral Reef with eggplant, beetroot and red coral, Wayku’s nod to Surf N Turf. There’s also Short Rib with Bone on mashed peas with ginger and aioli and the Kanka Cauliflower with mango and coconut curry sauce, green oil and orange confit.

For dessert, try avocado cheesecake with candy mint and finger lime or the Pink Volcano gelato.

Mona Gallosi from Buenos Aires created Wayku’s bar program, which means cocktails like La Flor Blanca (vodka, blanch coriander, lime and sparkling water); the Serpent King (London dry gin, celery extract, Sicilian lemon and Prosecco); the Latin Lover (aged rum, white vermouth, pecan honey and Aztec chocolate bitters; and Tierra y Fuego (pisco matured in plum, lime and raw sugar. You can also order traditional cocktails such as the Signature Boulevardier with American whisky, Campari and vermouth aged in cacao nibs; Spritz Wayku with dry cider, Aperol and dragon fruit; and the Old Fashioned Mushrooms with American whisky, mushroom honey and bitters.

Short Rib with Bone on mashed peas with ginger and aioli at Wayku. BRINSON RENDA

Wayku Restaurant & Bar

Where: 73 NW 26th St., Miami

Opening: Feb. 9

Hours: 4:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 4:30-midnight Friday and Saturday; 4:30-11 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday

Reservations: www.waykurestaurants.com