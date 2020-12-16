Order take out Christmas dinner from these Miami spots because someone has to cook

Bill Hansen Catering is offering fully cooked, ready to reheat meals for the holidays.

So you don’t want to cook for the holiday, and you are not about to set foot in a restaurant until the vaccine is in your arm.

We feel you.

Happily, there are takeout and delivery options for your Christmas Eve and Christmas dinner, whether you want to go traditional or casual.

Just remember to order by the cutoff date or you’re going to be standing in line at the grocery store, which will not make for a happy holiday.

Miami.com newsletter Super tremendo emails to make you a Miami.com insider Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

SOBEWFF holiday dinners

Order one of four prepared gourmet dinner packages curated by Constellation Culinary Group, and 100 percent of the net proceeds benefit the local hospitality industry. Each package contains entrée, four side dishes or salads, freshly baked bread, dessert(s), Cinzano Prosecco, Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge, a Grand 75 Cocktail Kit by Grand Marnier, and BACARDÍ Coquito. You can also buy a la carte items.

For two guests: sliced pernil asado (Spanish roast pork) $145 or sliced slow-roasted beef tenderloin, $165

For four guests: 7-pound whole roasted pernil asado, $325 or 3-pound Chateaubriand $375

Orders will be available for purchase beginning Tuesday, December 8 thru Sunday, December 20 at

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Order at sobewff.org/holiday; orders must be in by Dec. 20. Pick up at the drive-thru at SGWS Wynwood (2105 N. Miami Ave.) from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 23 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 24.

Bill Hansen Catering

Chef Dewey Losasso has created a fully cooked, ready to reheat menu that includes shrimp cocktail, Italian wedding soup, roasted leg of lamb, sautéed local snapper Milanese, grilled petite Filet Mignon. Sides include truffled mashed potatoes and roasted baby vegetables, with Chocolate Nutella torte, Malted milk crema Eggnog cookies, Panettone Bread Pudding and Espresso toffee sauce for dessert.

$88 per person with a minimum of four people; delivery $20 and will be made by Dec. 23. Order at billhansencatering.com

Wild Fork

A cook-at-home Christmas dinner for six includes porcini mushroom risotto balls, spanakopita, and Everything Franks in Blankets, then a main course of Berkshire ham with organic sliced peaches; organic nroccoli cuts, sweet corn and organic green beans. You can also substitute sockeye salmon or branzino for the ham. For dessert, there’s gelato.

$87. Same day delivery or in store pick up for those who order online at www.wildforkfoods.com. Available at all locations including Doral, Coral Gables, Pinecrest and West Kendall.

Villa Azur

South Beach’s Villa Azur, which is open for dining in at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas, will also prepare and deliver Christmas specials including the Foie Gras Duo and the Surf and Turf. Orders are also available for pickup.

Order by Dec. 19; villaazurmiami.com; 305-763-8688; 309 23rd St. Miami Beach

Lolo’s Surf Cantina

Get your Christmas Eve or Nochebuena dinner to go with marinated boneless pork butt, plus sides like black beans, cilantro or yellow rice, street corn salad and other choices. All orders serve six-10 people, and the food is pre-cooked with reheating instructions.

Order by Dec. 20; pick up from 10-am-2 p.m. Dec. 23 or 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 24.; loloscantina.com