This Miami woman sneaks vegetables into ice cream. She wants ‘Shark Tankers’ to bite

Finally, some sweet news.

Jessica Levison, the Legal Aid lawyer-turned-ice cream entrepreneur will appear on “Shark Tank” 8 p.m. Friday.

Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and Barbara Corcoran will get a taste of her Peekaboo Ice Cream, which is named because vegetables are “hidden” inside the icy treat.

Cue the dramatic entrance music.

Miami.com newsletter Super tremendo emails to make you a Miami.com insider Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The married mom of three brought along her five signature flavors that are also sold at her 12-year-old Serendipity Creamery ice cream shop in Surfside: Chocolate with Hidden Cauliflower, Vanilla with Hidden Zucchini, Strawberry with Hidden Carrot, Mint Chip with Hidden Spinach and Cotton Candy with Hidden Beets.

Levison’s stealthy idea was hatched back in 2018, thanks to her kids’ hatred of vegetables.

Her picky brood includes Mila, 8, Noa, 3, and Leo, 6.

After having to force feed them day after day, the Toronto native made it her mission to come up with creating a treat that contained veggies but tasted like actual ice cream.

Levison started adding small amounts of the good stuff to see if the children noticed; they didn’t.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“After lots of tinkering and even more taste testing (which was never an issue for me or my kids), Peekaboo Ice Cream was born,” the Surfside resident writes in her blog of the certified organic dessert. “Created to be equally as indulgent as regular ice cream, Peekaboo has hidden veggies that you can’t see or taste but are just as powerful in delivering your dose of veggie vitamins and minerals.”

As for her “nervewracking” appearance on “Shark Tank,” Levison actually filmed pre-COVID, in their studios in Culver City, California.

The businesswoman asked for $800,000 for 8 percent of the company.

We’ll have to wait until the show to see if any shark, um, bites.