Here are five restaurants in Miami for a socially distanced meal outdoors

Red Fish’s scenic view of Biscayne Bay and its outdoor dining play an important role in the restaurant’s identity and safety during the coronavirus outbreak. Handout

Dining al fresco in Miami used to be something only tourists did — unless we were blessed with one of those rare “cold fronts” where the temperature dipped into the ‘70s for a few hours. But with COVID-19 case numbers still surging in Miami-Dade County, it seems everyone’s looking to score a table outdoors at restaurants and bars, resulting in crowded terraces and patios.

This presents a problem: if you can’t social distance, are you really that much safer for being outside? So we did a little fieldwork and found some spots where spreading out is easy, even during busy times like happy hour.

Joe’s Stone Crab

This Miami Beach staple has added a new outdoor dining experience called Joe’s Backyard. It features open-air and under-tent dining options, so you can still kind of “feel” like you’re indoors if Florida’s searing sunshine isn’t for you. That’s not all, though — the restaurant has sanitizing stations installed throughout the property, socially distanced seating, UV lighting in the air-conditioning system, and helpful doormen to open doors for you, so you don’t need to touch a thing except your stone crabs.

Joe’s Stone Crab, 11 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-0365.

Nikki Beach

Any visit to Nikki Beach feels like a little global getaway. This iconic dining spot offers plenty of outdoor seating where you can sip your rosé all day with your toes in the sand, without worrying about others crowding your personal space. Visit on a Sunday and dive into their famous brunch, or pop in Wednesdays through Sundays to check out Margot at Nikki Beach, an outdoor experience that spotlights more than 55 natural wines by the bottle and 10 by the glass, paired with a full casual food menu.

Nikki Beach, 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-538-1111.

Jaguar Restaurant

Fancy bites in Coconut Grove? Head to Jaguar Restaurant, offering ample outdoor seating beneath big umbrellas along the front sidewalk. It’s the perfect spot to people watch and soak up the neighborhood’s laid-back, tropical vibes as you feast on refreshing ceviches and tiraditos, tasty tacos, and other delicious dishes from South and Central America. Visit during happy hour, which takes place from 3-6 p.m., and you’ll enjoy 50 percent off all drinks, plus specially priced small plates.

Jaguar Restaurant, 3067 Grand Ave., Miami; 305-444-0216.

Redfish by Chef Adrianne

One of our favorite locales for date night is also the perfect choice if you’re looking for spaced-out al fresco dining in Miami. The fresh seafood dishes on the menu are all delicious, but it’s the setting and atmosphere that really leave a lasting impression. Located in Matheson Hammock Park, Redfish is the only waterfront restaurant in Coral Gables. Savor Chef Adrianne Calvo’s mouthwatering brown sugar-crusted salmon, stuffed branzino, and Bahamian-style conch fritters just steps from the calm waters of Biscayne Bay. Breathe easy knowing you won’t be bumping shoulders with anyone, either.

Redfish by Chef Adrianne, 9610 Old Cutler Rd., Miami; 305-668-8788.

Golden Rule Seafood

This family-owned seafood market and restaurant has been around since 1943, so you know they’re doing something right. If you’re looking for a spacious outdoor dining area, their covered patio is just the place. There’s plenty of seating and shade for you to enjoy menu staples like their signature steamed shrimp, smoked fish dip, mango Mahi, and (of course), Captain Jeff’s Sampler, which comes with conch fritters, fried shrimp, coconut shrimp, and fried fish. Wash it all down with a Grande Tiki Margarita or a classic mojito.

Golden Rule Seafood, 17505 S Dixie Hwy., Miami; 305-235-0661.

Glass & Vine

Glass & Vine claims it offers the best covered outdoor dining in Coconut Grove, and we can’t argue with that. Located amid the lush greenery of Peacock Park, it’s home to ample spaced-out al fresco seating beneath awnings, umbrellas, and the open sky itself, if you prefer to dine under the sun or stars. Whether you join for brunch, lunch, or dinner, it’s a great place to savor locally-sourced dishes designed to be shared, all while social distancing and taking in the fresh air.

Glass & Vine, 2820 McFarlane Rd., Miami; 305-200-5268.