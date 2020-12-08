Coconut Grove has a new Korean spot because Miami needs more bibimbap

Oh, You Spicy Huh? features Korean chicken and two different kinds of kimchi.

Fast-casual food just got an upgrade in Coconut Grove, thanks to two sisters, their chef mother and a longtime Miami culinary luminary.

2 Korean Girls isn’t a restaurant, exactly. It’s a ghost kitchen, meaning only delivery and takeout options are available (which works just fine in the COVID-19 era).

The concept is a collaboration between sisters Jennifer and Michele Kaminski, their mom Chom “Sunny” Kaminski, a chef who has her own nationally sold line of Korean sauces and seasonings, and James Beard Award-winning Chef Allen Susser (of Chef Allen’s fame).

Together, says Jennifer Kaminiski, they hope to broaden South Floridian ideas about Korean food (hint: it’s about more than the barbecue).

“We want to share with everyone just how delicious and fresh the Korean diet is,” she said in a press release.

Miami.com newsletter Super tremendo emails to make you a Miami.com insider Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Jennifer Kaminski, Chom “Sunny” Kaminski and Michele Kaminski of 2 Korean Girls takeout and delivery in Coconut Grove. AMANDA JULCA

The menu centers on bibimbap, which blends rice, meat or other protein and vegetables in a bowl with an egg on top. Bowls, as you know by now, travel well for takeout and delivery.

“Our menu will honor our traditions and deliver the flavors that makes Korean food so tasty but also offer up some surprises for those looking for something beyond the classics,” said Michele Kaminiski in a release.

Meat lovers can stick with the O.B. (original bibimbap), which is made with ribeye bulgogi. There’s also Oh You Spicy Huh?, which features Korean chicken and two types of kimchi. If you prefer seafood, order Fish Better Have My Money! with Korean Miso Cod. If you want vegetarian options, try the Phat Buddha with Adashah (a lentil-based protein source) and cauliflower rice or the Impos-Seoul-ible with Impossible Bulgogi meatballs.

Want to customize your bowl? No problem. Choose one base, one protein, one vegetable and three toppings with your choice of sauce (Gochujang, sesame dressing, funky sauce or 2KG sauce).

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

2 Korean Sisters

Where: 2801a Florida Ave., Coconut Grove; delivery area runs from Pinecrest to 54th Street).

Hours: 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday