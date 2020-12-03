Love that lechón: New Filipino restaurant arrives in Wynwood with Latin flair

Sisig is one of the Filipino pork specialties you will find at the new Jeepney restaurant.

Filipino cuisine is coming to Miami, and it should feel right at home.

Chef Nicole Ponseca is opening a second location of her famous Manhattan gastropub Jeepney at Wynwood’s 1-800-Lucky Asian food hall.

Introducing South Florida food lovers to a new flavor profile can be a little intimidating, but Ponseca says the Latin echoes in Filipino cuisine make Miami the perfect fit for Jeepney.

“When you’re introducing a new cuisine, you have to be an ambassador, and it’s not a role I take lightly,” says the American-born James Beard Award nominee, who published the cookbook “I Am A Filipino: And This Is How We Cook” in 2018. “I’ve spent the last 20 years being a little bit of an anthropologist. As Filipinos we don’t always have a lot of access to our culture and history. . . . I see Puerto Rico as being like us —we never became U.S. territories, and we didn’t have a lot of access to our history. We knew we were Spanish people. . . . we just took it at face value. But the Philippines were part of Spain for more than 300 years.”

All those foods Miami loves? Flan, lechón, chicharrón? They play a robust part in Filipino cuisine, which relies heavily on citrus and vinegar highlights.

Naturally, pork will play a big part in Jeepney’s menu, Ponseca says. One specialty will be sisig, which Ponseca describes as a “sexy dish” with three kinds of pork cooked three ways and served on a sizzling plate with an egg on top that’s scrambled at the table.

“It’s sizzling and aromatic,” she says. “You want to have a beer or a cocktail with it.”

Tita Baby’s serves unique desserts like halo halo with ube on top.

Also inside the food hall, Ponseca will introduce Tita Baby’s, which will sell traditional pastries and desserts with a twist. Among other choices, customers can order a cornbread bibingka, a traditional rice cake served in a cast iron skillet or halo halo, a shaved iced dessert.

Jeepney and Tita Baby’s will join 1-800-Lucky’s other vendors – Usagi Tokyo, Taiyaki NYC, Yip, B-side by Itamae, Gold Marquess and Poke OG – in mid-December.

Jeepney and Tita Baby’s

Where: 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami

Opening: Mid-December

1 800 Lucky in Wynwood, home to the new Jeepney and Tita Baby.