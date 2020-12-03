A woman who was born and raised in Hialeah just opened that city’s first Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A in Hialeah. Cortesía

Cynthia Bowles from Hialeah finalizes details to open the first Chick-fil-A in Hialeah, which will open its doors in front of the Westland Mall Dec. 3 creating 120 part- and full-time jobs.

The 39-year-old of Cuban roots said this new Chick-fil-A affiliate will offer free meals for public school teachers who have an impact on the Hialeah community because of the role they have played during the pandemic. She also noted that the chain has partnered with Feeding America to donate $25,000 to Hialeah organizations in their fight against hunger.

“We are proud to be able to inaugurate our headquarters in Hialeah, the city where my parents arrived when they emigrated from Cuba. I was born in Hialeah. I am proud to bring the first Chick-fil-A to Hialeah,“ Bowles told el Nuevo Herald.

“When my parents arrived in the 1980s, they started selling fish in a truck. Little by little they grew, they opened their own restaurant and that’s where I grew up. I worked there after school. The restaurant was called Orlando Seafood. There I learned that with a lot of work, a lot of effort and with a heart to serve, anything is possible. There I found my passion to serve others,” she added.

A graduate of Florida International University in international business and management, Bowles noted that the restaurant will have multiple lanes to pick up takeout and thus “reduce wait times for customer satisfaction.”

Bowles also highlighted the quality of the meals prepared at Chick-fil-A, made with fresh “hand-cut vegetables and fruits and chickens raised without the use of antibiotics.”

The president of the Hialeah Chamber of Commerce, Mandy Llanes, highlighted the chain’s decision to open a headquarters in Hialeah as part of its expansion strategy in South Florida.

“I am convinced that the Hialeah subsidiary will break sales records,” Llanes said. “49th Street is a busy road in our community. And the principles of its foundation that chain does not open on Sundays so that its employees take advantage of the time in their spiritual life. A respectable position, even more so in these times ”.