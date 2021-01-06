New spot in Midtown Miami blends Mediterranean food and Tulum club fun

Seafood is king at the Greek-influenced Mau Miami, which turns into a Tulum-style lounge at night. Julia Rose Photo

What happens when Tulum meets Mykonos in Miami?

You can now witness the Mediterranean and bohemian collision for yourself at Mau Miami.

The new restaurant and lounge, now open at Midtown Miami, is named for what it calls the most “spiritual” part of Mykonos. But there’s also a laidback atmosphere that aims to take guests on what feels like a trip to Tulum.

The restaurant will feature a modern open dining room as well as a large outdoor terrace. Chef Kosme E. Sanchez has created a compact menu that includes seafood specialties like ceviche de coco (snapper, papaya, mango and lime) as well as tiradito or tuna tartare or Katalfi tacos (tuna, black truffle and shallots). There are also raw oysters. Meat lovers can try lamb chops with roots, Brussels sprouts, soy and mint or a prime filet.

Ceviche de Coco — snapper, mango and papaya — at Mau Miami. Julia Andreasen Julia Rose Photo

The cocktail program includes mango mojitos, First Bloom (gin and St. Germain) and Raisin’ Cane (Hennessey VSOP, Ron Zacapa, Amontadillo, Bitterman’s orange bitters and an orange twist).

At night, the outdoor terrace transforms into a club-like atmosphere, with live DJ performances and bottle service.

Julia Andreasen Julia Rose Photo

Mau Miami

Where: 3252 NE First Ave., #109, Miami

Hours: 5 p.m.-midnight Tueday-Sunday

Reservations: maumia.com