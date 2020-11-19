Papa John’s, Checkers, Denny’s and 10 other restaurants closed by failing inspection

Which restaurants didn’t pass inspections? Take a look at our Sick and Shutdown List. Miami

A Checkers with something dripping from the ceiling into where they make those yummy fries, a Denny’s that got closed, a tennis racket strung up like a super villain’s weapon, cow feet...

You tend to get a peek at the wacky with a two-week roundup at the Sick and Shut Down List, restaurants in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach that failed state inspection. (The Keys was clean this time around.)

What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing re-inspection. If you see a problem and want a place inspected, don’t email us. Go to the Florida DBPR website and file a complaint.

We don’t control who gets inspected nor how strictly the inspector inspects. We don’t include all violations, just the most moving, whether internally or literally moving (because it’s alive or once was alive). We report without passion or prejudice, but with a doggie bag of humor.

And, we go in alphabetical order:

Miami.com newsletter Super tremendo emails to make you a Miami.com insider Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Asian Street Sushi Thai Bar, 1000 U.S. 1, North Palm Beach: “Hand-wielded bug zapping tennis racket used to electrocute or stun insects not designed to retain insect within the device.”

Yeah, but that sounds pretty cool, like something Rafa Nadal would rig up if he didn’t have a fly swatter.

That unique form of pest control just seemed like a fun violation to start off with instead of the usual 35 rodent droppings spread throughout the restaurant, 16 of which were in the dry storage area near the dishwashing machine and one of which was near the employee restrooms by the cookline.

With that type of rodent activity, you sure don’t want to see a “case of raw chicken on floor of walk-in cooler” as the inspector did.

Not only did the handwash sink in the handicapped restroom not have hot water, what water there was lacked “enough water pressure to properly wash hands.” Maybe it’s low flow (I don’t like the sound of that...).

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The street passed re-inspection the next day.

Boston Juicy Jerk, 5530 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Lauderhill: Don’t half step. Putting vermin traps down is Part 1. Picking them up after they work is Part 2, which is the part the BJJ folks skipped.

“Observed approximately 10 live roaches on glue trap under shelf where single service containers are stored in dry storage area.”

Of the 28 live flies the inspector counted, 10 of them were landing on already cut green peppers and another 10 on the cutting board and prep table. When they landed on the cut green peppers, so did a Stop Sale. Other landing strips included napkins and silverware on shelves.

“All cutting boards soiled in service area.”

More cheers were felt by Boston after it passed a same-day re-inspection.

Bulla King Bakes, 3231 Inverrary Blvd., Lauderhill: Too many flies landing on clean stuff here.

“Three small flying insects on a cleaned and sanitized pan stored on the rack above the three-compartment sink in the dishwasher area...

“Three small flying insects on a cleaned and sanitized cake paddler stored on the rack above the three-compartment sink in the dishwasher area...

“Approximately 8 small flying insects landing on the rack where clean and sanitized pans are being stored in the dishwasher area...”

There were 32 flies seen then. The next day, Bulla King stayed closed after the inspector saw, “five small flying insects flying around and landing on the bread maker in the kitchen. Operator killed all small flying insects, cleaned and sanitized the surfaces.”

Bulla was back on the throne after passing re-re-inspection Wednesday.

Checkers, 3568 Northlake Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens: “Observed water dripping from ceiling, ceiling tiles and condensation on [air conditioning] vents falling on top of prep tables at cookline, on top of ice cream machine, inside fryer and in dishwashing area.

Inside the fryer? Where they make the fries? Aw, heck, no.

That seemed more problematic than the three roaches hanging out on soda boxes. But not as bad as the walk-in cooler malfunctioning itself into just being a cold (but, not cold enough) room with burgers and hot dogs cooked the day before, shake mix and cheese that all got hit with Stop Sales for being too warm.

“No soap provided at handwash sink by the three-compartment sink.”

The next day, Nov. 11, Checkers passed inspection after some ceiling work “Only damaged ceiling tile over prep table. All others were replaced.”

Cold Stone Creamery, 13624 SW 88th St., West Miami-Dade: The bugs put them down. And laziness.

“Observed approximately 50 dead roaches on six sticky traps located on the shelves below the ice cream counter at the front.”

As for the six live roaches, the cockiest had to be the “one live roach exiting the cupboard used to store single serve containers opposite the front counter, by the reach-in cooler.”

And, their license is expired.

Cold Stone passed re-inspection the next day.

Dennys, 1311 Palmetto Park Rd., Boca Raton: A Dennys? What, other than a hurricane (at least a Cat. 2) or a nuclear war can close a Denny’s?

An inspector who can count 96 flies.

Eight were at the dining room exit door and another 15 landed on a bread rack near the walk-in cooler.

“Veggie burgers In freezer not covered,” (Good, says the house carnivore)

Dennys failed a same day re-inspection Friday — inspectors have been nice about doing that during the pandemic, giving restaurants a chance to get back open for the start of the weekend business — but passed Saturday.

Lakay Mama Restaurant, 5572 W. Oakland Park, Lauderhill: Roaches everywhere, 30 alive and 32 dead, but there were 20 of each behind a chest freezer next to the three-compartment sink across from the cookline.

“Observed approximately 10 live roaches crawling in and out of motor of Idylis chest freezer in kitchen area across from cookline.”

“Vents with mold-like substance in the service area.”

Lakay Mama came correct on the re-inspection the next day, but the moldy vents remained.

Lounge 58, 5879 N. University Dr., Fort Lauderdale: Stop Sales crashed down on the cooked oxtail and cooked turkey still at 47 degrees after spending the night in the walk-in cooler. They need to be at 41 or below. Tip from the inspector: “Advised operator to cool foods uncovered and in shallow pans.”

Maybe the inspector could’ve suggested an exterminator for the 16 live roaches.

Lounge 58 passed re-inspection the next day.

Mama’s Kitchen, 1225 N. Sunset Strip, Sunrise: “Observed an objectionable odor in storage room.”

As objectionable as “cow feet thawing in standing water in three-compartment sink?” Discuss.

There weren’t many live roaches, nine, but imagine seeing “19 dead roaches around the edge of Kenmore chest freezer upon opening the door in storage area” or “20 dead roaches under cupboard next to a steamtable in a service area where uncovered food is held.”

There’s no evidence yo’ Mama cleaned up her business and got back open for business the next day.

Papa John’s Pizza, 4994 W. Atlantic Blvd., Margate: These flies knew where to land to cause the most inspector consternation.

About 30 of them landed on a clean in-use cutting board and a clean can opener in the prep area. Another 10 dropped on a bag of onions.

The onions got hit with a Stop Sale and Papa John’s wasn’t selling anything until its re-inspection.

Rivales Taqueira & Craft Bar, 106 N. Olive Rd., West Palm Beach: Rivales has rodents who like their liquor with fruit.

“Approximately 50 rodent droppings in the liquor room next to the ice machine/prep table.” Near the fruit, there were “approximately 30 rodent droppings behind the reach-in glass produce cooler in the back prep area and “approximately six under the water fountain table by kitchen window. A pan of limes is stored on top of the table.”

A “mold-like substance” decorated the exterior of the ice machine in the prep area and the gaskets of the low boy cooler across from the fryers.

The inspector saw an employee who should be nicknamed Salmonella Sam “using the same tongs for raw chicken then cooked chicken without sanitizing.”

Rivales passed re-inspection the next day.

Silver Spoon Takeout, 110 NW 15th St., Pompano Beach: Let’s talk placement of the 123 pieces of rodent regularity the inspector counted.

What bothers you more, 20 under a food storage shelf or seven on a shelf with bags of onions and rice?

There were 40 rodent droppings next to a hole in the wall. The inspector counted three holes in the wall. Add it up and the little Jerrys got the kind of backdoor VIP restaurant access you see when Henry Hill goes to the Copa in “GoodFellas.”

Containers of food on kitchen floor. Of course.

“No paper towels or mechanical hand drying device provided at handwash sink.”

The Spoon passed re-inspection Friday. Because all those regular rodents were all gone, yessiree, Bob.

Wally Jean’s Paradise Restaurant, 2467 N. State Rd. 7, Lauderhill: You know how we know this place does catering? Because the inspector counted “10 live roaches in aluminum containers used to serve catering orders” in addition to the 11 other live roaches in the restaurant.

No soap or paper towles at the handwashing sink in the prep area turns the sink into a decoration.

Wally’s passed a same day re-inspection.