This healthy Argentine restaurant just opened its first U.S. location in Miami’s Midtown

At Ol’Days Farm to Table, the emphasis is on sustainable food and drink.

The good Ol’Days are here in Midtown Miami.

No, really. Ol’Days Farm to Table has just opened there, and the restaurant and coffee shop prides itself on fulfilling the farm-to-table concept.

This is the first U.S. location for Ol’Days, which is owned by sisters Martina and Juliana Fracchia and their best friend Camila R. Basigalup. They opened their first restaurant in Buenos Aires in 2014 with the goal of serving sustainable food and drink in a healthy environment where everybody feels at home.

Every product at Ol’Days is all-natural, fair trade, housemade daily, and certified 90 percent organic. Seasonal ingredients are key, the owners say. The coffee, for example, is from the Sidamo region of Ethiopia and directly purchased from farmers. Hand harvested in the Shantawene Village, the beans are sent to Miami, where they are cured by artisan coffee roasters, another family business owned by a woman.

The Ol’Days founders feel strongly about their coffee.

“With a cup of coffee and a simple conversation, you can drastically change someone’s day at Ol’Days,” said co-founder Martina Fracchia in a press release. “Coming to the restaurant is like arriving home; there is always someone waiting for you, and there’s always something in the oven.”

Breakfast is available all day at Ol’Days Farm to Table in Midtown Miami. BRINSON RENDA

Fracchia reports that most of the recipes were handed down from her grandmother and great grandmother. The menu, available for breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, includes special pastries like cheese bread, sweet papaya and guava compote with farm cheese and choco cake filled with dulce de leche and mousse.

Breakfast is available all day, with avocado toast, acai bowls, pancakes and vegan waffles. There are burritos, fajitas, burgers, sandwiches, plus a Buddha Bowl with wild quinoa, beans and other vegetables in kiwi vinaigrette. And don’t worry, meat lovers: while there’s plenty of vegetarian and vegan fare on the menu, there are also grass-fed short ribs cooked for 12 hours in a secret sauce and served with mashed country potatoes and broccolini.

We also hear there’s a carrot cake to die for. Order accordingly.

Takeout is available at the restaurant, which has indoor and outdoor seating as well as a market that sells marmalades, granola and the coffees served at the restaurant. Delivery options are coming soon.

The carrot cake is organic, sweet and spicy. BRINSON RENDA

Ol’Days Farm To Table

Where: 3301 NE First Ave., Miami

Hours: 8 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday; 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday